New Philadelphia International Music Festival Program in Italy Already Expanding Offerings

The Philadelphia International Music Festival’s newest program, a solo music intensive training program in Cremona, Italy this summer, will now include performance preparation for young pianists preparing for upcoming solo performances and competitions.

Philadelphia International Music Festival - Vanoli Cremona is open to advanced violinists, violists, cellists and now pianists between the ages of 13 and 19, and will take place from July 28 through August 7, 2025 in Cremona, Italy.

Grammy-nominated pianist Dr. Mark Livshits is a Steinway Artist on the faculty of The Curtis Institute of Music and a longtime instructor, coach, and festival accompanist at PIMF. There are now openings available to study with him at the festival in Italy.

“We planned to begin this new festival with string instruments, appropriately, in Italy’s historic violin capital,” said PIMF co-founder and President Sandy Marcucci, “but it’s already growing, as all our other programs have, with so much interest in working with Dr. Livshits. We recommend submitting auditions as soon as possible!”

This summer’s Italy faculty also includes Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra; John Koen, cello, The Philadelphia Orchestra.

Friends and family can take part in custom travel adventures around the region while their young musicians are at work.

For over a quarter of a century, PIMF has offered young musicians throughout North America and the world the opportunity to work closely with principal players of The Philadelphia Orchestra, burnishing essential skills and building self-confidence while gaining invaluable knowledge about the world of classical music. The camp began as a small day program for strings in Williamstown, NJ and has grown to encompass 4 summer weeks of study for all orchestral instruments outside Philadelphia, a week-long winter intensive for strings in Miami, FL and now, the festival and music intensive in Cremona this summer.

Young musicians interested in working with principal players and other members of the world-famous Philadelphia Orchestra can find a summer music home at The Philadelphia International Music Camp and Festival in July near Philadelphia and in August in Italy! Chat online for additional information at: pimf.org or phone: 856.875.6816. Interested musicians may also email Operations Director Jacob Heil for additional information: jacob.heil@pimf.org.

