Italy Will Re-Close Cinemas Due to a Spike in COVID-19 Cases

In addition, Spain has approved a new national state of alarm and is introducing a nationwide curfew from 11pm to 6am.

Oct. 25, 2020  

Italy is once again closing its cinemas due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Deadline reports. In addition, Spain has approved a new national state of alarm and is introducing a nationwide curfew from 11pm to 6am.

This comes after France has also extended its 9pm to 6am curfew to various regions of the country.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that bars and restaurants must cease daily service as of 6PM beginning Monday. Cinemas, live theaters, gaming halls and discos will be closed altogether.

