Performances run through 16 December 2023.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

What Happened to the World? is now playing at the Cameri Theatre.

Raziya, a 70 year old woman who lives on a moshav, and whose dream is basically having another grandson or two, embarks on a mission to save her son’s marriage, after he left home following a bitter argument with his wife.

She drags her husband Yitzhakal’he along on a crazy adventure of two innocent moshav dwellers in the big city. She isn’t particularly healthy, nor is she young, but her maternal worries give her strengths of which she herself was unaware.

The new comedy written by Gur Koren (Romeo And Mom, Don't fight) sets up a collision course between a woman who just wants to see her family happy – and, on the opposite side, her kids, the younger generation, those who may rule the world, but don’t necessarily know quite what to do with it.

Duration: 90 Minutes

Performances run through 16 December 2023.




