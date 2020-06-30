VIDEO: Stream the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra's GLOBAL GALA, Hosted by Helen Mirren

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Yesterday, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra hosted its virtual Global Gala, hosted by Helen Mirren!

The virtual benefit starred Lahav Shani and iconic soloists, including Pinchas Zukerman and Amanda Forsyth, Yefim Bronfman, Itzhak Perlman, Evgeny Kissin, András Schiff, Gil Shaham, Chen Reiss and Martin Fröst. The program also included special messages from Zubin Mehta, Gianandrea Noseda and Lahav Shani.

This landmark moment in the IPO's history is now available to stream internationally, free of charge.

Check out the full stream below!

