Israeli Opera Presents YEVGENI ONEGIN This Month
Performances run through 8 January 2022.
The Israeli Opera is now presenting Yevgeni Onegin. Tchaikovsky and Pushkin return to the stage of the Israeli Opera in the most popular Russian opera about the young Tatyana whose first love is spitefully rejected by the arrogant Onegin.
Team:
Conductor - Dan Ettinger
Director - Jean-Claude Auvray
Revival Director - Regina Alexandrovskaya
Set Designer - Alexander Lisyanski
Costume Designer - Chiara Donato
Lighting Designer - Felice Ross
Choreographer - Cooky Chiapalone
Soloists:
Tatyana - Ira Bertman - 28.12, 31.12, 4.1, 8.1
Alla Vasilevitsky - 30.12, 1.1, 3.1, 5.1, 7.1
Onegin - Andrei Bondarenko - 28.12, 31.12, 3.12, 4.12, 7.1
Ionut Pascu - 30.12, 1.1, 5.1, 8.1
Lenski - Alexei Dolgov - 28.12, 30.12, 1.1, 4.1, 8.1
Thomas Atkins - 31.12, 3.1, 5.1, 7.1
Olga - Rachel Frenkel - 28.12, 31.12, 4.1, 7.1
Shay Bloch - 30.12, 1.1, 3.1, 5.1, 8.1
Gremin - Vladimir Braun - 28.12, 31.12, 1.1, 4.1, 7.1
Andrei Valentiy - 30.12, 3.1, 5.1, 8.1
Filippyevna - Edna Prochnick
Larina - Larisa Tetuev
Triquet - Eitan Drori
Zaretsky - Noah Briger
Captain - Yair Polishool - 31.12, 1.1, 3.1, 5.1, 7.1, 8.1
Pnini Leon Grubner - 28.12, 30.12, 4.1
The Israeli Opera Chorus
Chorus Master: Assaf Benraf
The Opera Orchestra - The Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion
Libretto: the composer based on Pushkin's novella
Sung in Russian
English and Hebrew Surtitles
Translation: Israel Ouval
Duration: Aprox 3 hours and 15 minutes including one intermission