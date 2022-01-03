Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Israeli Opera Presents YEVGENI ONEGIN This Month

pixeltracker

Performances run through 8 January 2022.

Jan. 3, 2022  
Israeli Opera Presents YEVGENI ONEGIN This Month

The Israeli Opera is now presenting Yevgeni Onegin. Tchaikovsky and Pushkin return to the stage of the Israeli Opera in the most popular Russian opera about the young Tatyana whose first love is spitefully rejected by the arrogant Onegin.

Performances run through 8 January 2022.

Team:

Conductor - Dan Ettinger
Director - Jean-Claude Auvray
Revival Director - Regina Alexandrovskaya
Set Designer - Alexander Lisyanski
Costume Designer - Chiara Donato
Lighting Designer - Felice Ross
Choreographer - Cooky Chiapalone

Soloists:

Tatyana - Ira Bertman - 28.12, 31.12, 4.1, 8.1
Alla Vasilevitsky - 30.12, 1.1, 3.1, 5.1, 7.1

Onegin - Andrei Bondarenko - 28.12, 31.12, 3.12, 4.12, 7.1
Ionut Pascu - 30.12, 1.1, 5.1, 8.1

Lenski - Alexei Dolgov - 28.12, 30.12, 1.1, 4.1, 8.1
Thomas Atkins - 31.12, 3.1, 5.1, 7.1

Olga - Rachel Frenkel - 28.12, 31.12, 4.1, 7.1
Shay Bloch - 30.12, 1.1, 3.1, 5.1, 8.1

Gremin - Vladimir Braun - 28.12, 31.12, 1.1, 4.1, 7.1
Andrei Valentiy - 30.12, 3.1, 5.1, 8.1

Filippyevna - Edna Prochnick

Larina - Larisa Tetuev

Triquet - Eitan Drori

Zaretsky - Noah Briger

Captain - Yair Polishool - 31.12, 1.1, 3.1, 5.1, 7.1, 8.1
Pnini Leon Grubner - 28.12, 30.12, 4.1

The Israeli Opera Chorus
Chorus Master: Assaf Benraf

The Opera Orchestra - The Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion

Libretto: the composer based on Pushkin's novella

Sung in Russian

English and Hebrew Surtitles
Translation: Israel Ouval

Duration: Aprox 3 hours and 15 minutes including one intermission


Related Articles View More Israel Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Wait For It Mug
Hamilton Wait For It Mug
Beetlejuice Shrunken Head Face Mask
Beetlejuice Shrunken Head Face Mask
Hadestown Mineral Wash Joggers
Hadestown Mineral Wash Joggers

More Hot Stories For You

  • Hylton Performing Arts Center Announces January and February 2022 Events And Performances
  • The Crossing Announces East Coast Tour With Dublin Guitar Quartet
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations
  • Live Arts Announces Dominique Morisseau's Powerful Drama PIPELINE Opens January 14