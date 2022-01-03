Israeli Opera Presents YEVGENI ONEGIN This Month

The Israeli Opera is now presenting Yevgeni Onegin. Tchaikovsky and Pushkin return to the stage of the Israeli Opera in the most popular Russian opera about the young Tatyana whose first love is spitefully rejected by the arrogant Onegin.

Performances run through 8 January 2022.

Team:

Conductor - Dan Ettinger

Director - Jean-Claude Auvray

Revival Director - Regina Alexandrovskaya

Set Designer - Alexander Lisyanski

Costume Designer - Chiara Donato

Lighting Designer - Felice Ross

Choreographer - Cooky Chiapalone

Soloists:

Tatyana - Ira Bertman - 28.12, 31.12, 4.1, 8.1

Alla Vasilevitsky - 30.12, 1.1, 3.1, 5.1, 7.1

Onegin - Andrei Bondarenko - 28.12, 31.12, 3.12, 4.12, 7.1

Ionut Pascu - 30.12, 1.1, 5.1, 8.1

Lenski - Alexei Dolgov - 28.12, 30.12, 1.1, 4.1, 8.1

Thomas Atkins - 31.12, 3.1, 5.1, 7.1

Olga - Rachel Frenkel - 28.12, 31.12, 4.1, 7.1

Shay Bloch - 30.12, 1.1, 3.1, 5.1, 8.1

Gremin - Vladimir Braun - 28.12, 31.12, 1.1, 4.1, 7.1

Andrei Valentiy - 30.12, 3.1, 5.1, 8.1

Filippyevna - Edna Prochnick

Larina - Larisa Tetuev

Triquet - Eitan Drori

Zaretsky - Noah Briger

Captain - Yair Polishool - 31.12, 1.1, 3.1, 5.1, 7.1, 8.1

Pnini Leon Grubner - 28.12, 30.12, 4.1

The Israeli Opera Chorus

Chorus Master: Assaf Benraf

The Opera Orchestra - The Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon LeZion

Libretto: the composer based on Pushkin's novella

Sung in Russian

English and Hebrew Surtitles

Translation: Israel Ouval

Duration: Aprox 3 hours and 15 minutes including one intermission