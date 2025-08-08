Isaac Sutton Extends TONIGHT A MUSICAL Concert Tour In Israeli Theaters

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed performer Isaac Sutton will return to Israeli theaters this August for encore performances of Tonight A Musical, celebrating a decade of shows in Israel. The concerts will take place on August 9 at The Performing Arts Center “Heichal Ba'Ir” in Herzliya, August 12 at Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center (Zuker Hall), and August 14 at Motzkin Theater.

In Herzliya, Sutton will be joined by soprano Tal Bergman of The Israeli Opera, known for her portrayal of Cosette in The National Theatre production of Les Misérables. The Tel Aviv and Motzkin performances will also feature legendary Israeli composer Nurit Hirsh, in celebration of her 83rd birthday. The acclaimed show, which will mark its tenth anniversary this December, is musically directed by Raviv Leibzirer and will salute Classic Broadway with beloved show tunes from The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof, My Fair Lady, Cabaret, Hello, Dolly!, The Sound of Music, West Side Story, and more.

Recognized as a leading male vocalist in Israel, Sutton has introduced audiences to The Great American Songbook and recently completed a concert tour with West End star Emma Kingston (Evita) as well as a two-year tour with Nurit Hirsh. He performs regularly at Israel’s national theaters and with top symphony orchestras, including The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Habima National Theater, The Cameri Theater Tel Aviv, and Gesher Theater Jaffa. Since launching “Broadway Israel” in 2018, Sutton has toured with Broadway and West End performers including Kingston, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Rock of Ages), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots, Sweeney Todd), Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), and Eryn LeCroy (The Phantom of the Opera). He is the recipient of honors from the Ladino International Festival and Israel’s Musical Festival.

Sutton’s theater credits include lead roles in Company, Parade, Romeo & Juliette, The Mikado, and 1776. His solo concerts have included Las Vegas–Tel Aviv, Broadway & All That Jazz, Shalom Hollywood, and The Israel Prize. He began performing live while serving in the Israeli Army, later earning an MBA with honors from Tel Aviv University and training in musical theatre at Circle in the Square and the Manhattan School of Music.

Tickets for the Herzliya performance are available via the Bravo box office at *3221 or online here.