 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

HUMANS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month

Performances run 30-31 July 2025.

By: Jun. 23, 2025
HUMANS Comes to the Cameri Theatre Next Month Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Cameri Theatre will present the Broadway hit Humans on its stage in late July 2025.

After earning acclaim on Broadwayâ€”including a Tony Awardâ€”Stephen Karamâ€™s Humans arrives in Tel Aviv for a brief but powerful run in the intimate Cameri 2 venue.

Set during a tense family dinner, Humans portrays a complex modern household: two parents, two adult daughters, and a grandmother facing cognitive decline. A sudden secret emerges, exposing fractured relationships, unresolved tensions, and unexpected connections. The play deftly mixes humor with emotional truth, offering a sincere portrayal of contemporary family life.

Performances run 30-31 July 2025.



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos