VIDEO: Virtual Concert Benefits Project Broadway and Feeding America

Last night, June 26th, HARMONIZE AGAINST HUNGER launched on YouTube. Tax-deductible contributions were made to Feeding America and Project Broadway. Some highlights included Gaten Matarazzo's rendition of "Michael In the Bathroom" from BE MORE CHILL, Michael William Nigro's adaption of "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi, and Meg Donnelly's performance of "On My Mind" by Jorja Smith.

The concert is still available to watch here:

Executive Producer, Nigro says, "The experience I've had putting this together has been truly inspiring. I was lucky to be able to collaborate with such talented artists for a good cause. I'm looking forward to producing more in the future and using art to help heal the world."







