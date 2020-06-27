VIDEO: Virtual Concert Benefits Project Broadway and Feeding America
Last night, June 26th, HARMONIZE AGAINST HUNGER launched on YouTube. Tax-deductible contributions were made to Feeding America and Project Broadway. Some highlights included Gaten Matarazzo's rendition of "Michael In the Bathroom" from BE MORE CHILL, Michael William Nigro's adaption of "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi, and Meg Donnelly's performance of "On My Mind" by Jorja Smith.
The concert is still available to watch here:
Executive Producer, Nigro says, "The experience I've had putting this together has been truly inspiring. I was lucky to be able to collaborate with such talented artists for a good cause. I'm looking forward to producing more in the future and using art to help heal the world."
Related Articles View More Industry Stories
From This Author Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold
Born and raised in the metropolitan New York area, Carla Maria Verdino-Süllwold took her degrees at Sarah Lawrence College and Fairleigh Dickinson University. She began (read more about this author...)
VIDEO: Virtual Concert Benefits Project Broadway and Feeding America
Next-Gen Artists Team Up for Virtual Benefit Concert HARMONIZE AGAINST HUNGER
BWW Review: Brave New World - Portland Stage Streams NATIVE GARDENS
BWW Review: The Insidious Spiral of Deceit: PACK OF LIES at the Good
BWW Review: Portland Stage's ALMOST, MAINE is Pure Perfection
BWW Review: The Play's the Thing: POPCORN FALLS at the Good Theater