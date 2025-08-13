United States Congress Recognizes A Chorus Year and Chorus Performers

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Actors' Equity Association dedicated 2025 as A Chorus Year, celebrating the hard work and accomplishments of chorus performers. Yesterday, on the 106th anniversary of the 1919 founding of Chorus Equity, the United States Congress recognized A Chorus Year and the importance of chorus performers.

The official recognition, entered by Rep. Chellie Pingree (ME-01), can be read in today’s issue of The Congressional Record.

“As Co-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Arts Caucus, I’m proud to celebrate the unsung heroes of American theater: the chorus,” said Rep. Pingree. “From Oklahoma! to Hamilton, chorus performers have brought stories to life with extraordinary skill and passion. 2025 marks ‘A Chorus Year’ and the 70th anniversary of the merger that created Actors’ Equity Association as we know it – thanks in large part to the chorus members who led the charge for labor rights in 1919. These artists are more than background players. Their talent, work ethic and solidarity helped shape American theater and labor history. They exemplify the best of America: many people working as individuals to build something amazing together.”

“On behalf of our hard-working Chorus members nationwide, I want to thank Rep. Pingree and the United States Congress for recognizing the unique contributions of the Chorus both onstage, as dedicated performers and off-stage, as tireless advocates for stronger industry protections,” said Al Bundonis, Actors' Equity Association's second vice president (representing the chorus) and chair of the Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs (ACCA). "A Chorus Year celebrates the incredible impact of ensemble members, honors the indispensable role they play in live theatre and stands as a shining example of what we can accomplish when we work together towards a common goal."

A Chorus Year continues throughout 2025. This November marks the 75th anniversary of the Legacy Robe, Broadway's most treasured ritual that celebrates an accomplished member of the chorus on new productions' opening night on Broadway.







