TodayTix Group Acquires Broadway Roulette







TodayTix Group has acquired Broadway Roulette. As part of the deal, which closed in mid-April, Broadway Roulette will retain its own branding and website, while joining the larger suite of TodayTix Group products.

Founded in 2016, Broadway Roulette's mission is to make it fun and easy to see a Broadway show (or shows!) by removing the pain points of traditional ticket-buying. The platform allows customers to specify a date, number of tickets, and preferences about what they like (and don't) - and Broadway Roulette's proprietary algorithm pairs them with tickets to a surprise show that matches their criteria, all for a low, flat price. (Currently, tickets range from $49-$99 depending on customer settings.) Every show on Broadway is in play, giving customers a chance to land "jackpot tickets" to sold-out shows, and Broadway Roulette tracks the shows a customer has seen and never sends them to the same show twice.

TodayTix CEO Brian Fenty said, "As a business, we're on a mission to find a seat for everyone. That oftentimes requires finding new audiences through innovative technologies and unique, but established, communities. Liz and her team have created a business that sits at the crossroads of both, leveraging complex (but fun!) technology with audiences who buy in non-traditional ways. Most importantly, though, the team was exceptional, and we're always looking to bring new voices to our organization."

"Our aim is to gamify the ticket-buying experience so that more people see more shows, more often," said Broadway Roulette cofounder Elizabeth Durand Streisand. "We have always admired TodayTix as a driver of innovation in the theater industry. We believe that joining TodayTix Group will allow Broadway Roulette to expand our innovative model to other geographies and verticals, while strengthening our capabilities and reach within Broadway."

Broadway Roulette's team, including Elizabeth Durand Streisand, Megan O'Keefe, and Ali Sytsma will move over with the company.