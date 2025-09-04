Thomas Hopkins Productions Launches 'End Card' Screen Division with Paul McKenzie and Gio Messale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Thomas Hopkins Productions (THP), the award–winning company renowned for its work across theatre and live performance, has announced the launch of its screen-focused division End Card, appointing Paul McKenzie as Head of Television and Gio Messale as Live Capture Consultant.

The creation of End Card marks the next significant new chapter for THP as it expands into scripted television and live capture. The division will develop and produce original projects alongside adaptations of existing stage IP, with a focus on work of cinematic scale and international reach.

Thomas Hopkins, Founder and Creative Director of THP, stated, "During the pandemic I had the opportunity to work with multiple broadcasters, creating work that moved from the stage to the screen. In this full-circle moment, having Paul lead our new wing of THP at End Card feels especially meaningful.

It’s about where stage and screen meet – finding ways of sharing live performance with wider audiences whilst also adapting our stage IP into bold, distinctive projects.”

About Paul McKenzie – Head of Television

Paul McKenzie brings extensive experience across British television drama, comedy, and scripted YA, with producing credits including The Athena (Sky One), Boy Meets Girl (BBC Two), Hetty Feather (CBBC), and ITV1’s Edge of Heaven.

Formerly Head of Development at Disney and later Head of Television at Sharp House, Paul has developed a diverse range of projects in collaboration with leading partners including The Story Collective, Firefly Films (New Zealand), and Oscar-nominated writer Matt Charman (Hostage, Bridge of Spies) under his Binocular indie banner.

Paul McKenzie commented, “Theatre has always been the beating heart of THP, and with IP as King and Queen, End Card gives us the chance to extend that legacy into storytelling on a global stage across multiple platforms. Our ambition is to create work that entertains and resonates – stories that move, inspire, and are not confined by a venue, but liberated by vision. End Card is where the magic begins!”

About Gio Messale – Live Capture Consultant

End Card has welcomed Gio Messale as Live Capture Consultant. With over 20 years in media and theatre arts, Messale is best known as a founding executive and former Head of Content at BroadwayHD, where he curated more than 1,000 hours of theatre-arts content and produced over 30 professional filmed captures of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and West End shows.

His credits include the first-ever live stream of a Broadway musical (She Loves Me), Mr. Saturday Night starring Billy Crystal, Indecent, and Present Laughter starring Kevin Kline. Most recently, Messale worked with PBS Great Performances on Yellow Face starring Daniel Dae Kim and Purlie Victorious starring Leslie Odom Jr. He also consulted on Audra McDonald: Live at The London Palladium and the West End musical Bonnie and Clyde with Jeremy Jordan.

This past season, Messale worked with Warner Music to executive manage the Original Broadway Cast Recording of the 2025 Tony Award–winning musical Maybe Happy Ending starring Darren Criss, and the Original London Cast Recording of Next to Normal. Earlier in his career, he worked at Paramount Pictures on films including Star Trek, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and Shutter Island.

His appointment signals End Card’s commitment to embedding world-class live capture expertise into its screen strategy, both for film and television.

With these appointments, End Card positions itself as a new home for creative talent and a driver of original, event-scale television and live capture big screen storytelling with international impact.

About THP

Thomas Hopkins Productions (THP) was founded in 2019 by award-winning theatre, film, television, and radio producer Thomas Hopkins. Since its inception, THP has worked on over 150 live theatrical productions and numerous productions created and filmed specifically for platforms such as Sky, BBC, Amazon Prime, BroadwayHD, Broadway On Demand, and the educational platform Digital Theatre Plus. THP is recognised as an industry leader, specialising in transatlantic partnerships and supporting productions through its full-service organisation.

THP’s recent productions include; the upcoming UK tour of the major stage adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley, Robert Icke’s Oedipus and New Musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), both on Broadway. This Bitter Earth, directed by Grammy Award, Emmy, and three-time Tony Award®-winning Billy Porter, at the Soho Theatre in London’s West End, and seven-time Tony®-nominated John Proctor is the Villain on Broadway. THP is passionate about creating new theatrical experiences and productions. Among THP’s current slate of development, some of the highlights include a new version of Boy George’s autobiographical musical Taboo, with plans to open in 2027; a new family musical by Olivier Award-winning composer Vikki Stone, based on the iconic BAFTA-winning BBC TV show Maid Marian and Her Merry Men by Sir Tony Robinson.

In 2026, THP will be producing the 20th Anniversary tour of the hit comedy Glorious starring Wendi Peters, along with the major UK revival of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s hit musical Little Shop of Horrors directed by Tony®-nominated Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.





