Theatre Now Licenses 22 New Short Musicals With MTI

Theatre Now New York has released 22 new 10-minute musicals for licensing through Music Theatre International (MTI) with In-person, Streaming and Remote Performance Options. These short musicals are designed for small casts with minimal rehearsals and are perfect for groups putting together a showcase with a variety of talent. Licensing guidelines, requests for perusal copies, and pricing information can be found by visiting www.mtishows.com/10-minute-musicals.

Many of the shows in this second volume, along with the 25 titles in the previously-released Volume 1, began as part of Theatre Now's annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals, which showcases new works by up-and-coming musical theatre writing teams.

Submissions are currently open for SOUND BITES 13. More information on the submission process can be found at www.tnny.org/soundbitesprogram.

This second volume also features several short musicals written by members of Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab including The Jingle Writer by Nerris Nevarez-Nassiri; Old Man in the Wheelchair by Alice Jankell, Pamela Weiler Grayson & Aaron Drescher; Peach Melba by Will Lacker & Dylan Glatthorn; Time Travel Makes Complete Sense by Kit Goldstein Grant, Gil Varod & Jonathon Lynch; and White Man's Burden by Eric C. Jones and Joshua Servel Davis among others. According to Theatre Now's Artistic Director Tom Morrissey, "These 22 new pieces, when added to our previous 25, span across multiple genres: from family-friendly comedies to thought-provoking dramas, from fairy tales to science fiction, from emotional true stories to whimsical fantasies. You're sure to discover the perfect show for your audience and performers."

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. TNNY produces developmental readings and productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also host a monthly cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse and a monthly Industry Night series featuring industry professionals and special events like the upcoming one-night-only performance of Tea with G this Sunday, October 12th at Theater 555. More information on all of their programming can be found at www.tnny.org.





