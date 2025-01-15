Theater Resources Unlimited Will Close Submissions to TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theater Resources Unlimited has announced that submissions for their TRU Voices New Plays Reading Series will be closing this Saturday, January 18, 2025. Calling all producers, theater companies, and writers: Now is your last chance to submit for our June reading series. Let us pay for a developmental reading of your new play or musical! Created to nurture producers as well as writers, TRU VOICES seeks producer-driven projects, and also matches writers with producers. Each reading is followed by a “Dollars and Sense” panel discussion with prominent New York producers, general managers and artistic directors focusing on potential venues, marketing and budgeting of the work. The submission application and guidelines to apply can be found online at https://truonline.org/2025-play-guidelines/

TRU will produce a New Plays Reading Series in June 2025 that will consist of 2-3 new works presented in one performance each virtually. The purpose is to help develop new plays, and help producers develop the skills needed to produce new works. Questions can be emailed to TRU at truplaysubmissions@gmail.com. Only digital submissions will be accepted.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-two-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays about social issues, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation; and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

