The Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic For Theater Artists Will Open in September

The Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic For Theater Artists will open September 2, 2025 at New York Psychoanalytic Society & Institute. The facility was specifically established to offer affordable treatment to playwrights, composers, and lyricists of the theater.

This clinic owes its creation to a generous grant from Stephen Sondheim’s estate, reflecting the profound gratitude Sondheim held for his psychoanalyst, Milton Horowitz, an esteemed NYPSI member. As Sondheim himself expressed: “to find you’re not the only one in the world, which is of course what everybody goes through…. Every time I would tell Milton something I’d expect him to beshockedand he’d say, ‘Yes…’ And after about five sessions I realized, He’s heard everything! And I’m just another ordinary neurotic fellow.” (Secrest, 1998, p. 229)1.

The Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic offers psychotherapy, psychoanalysis, and psychological testing. The Clinic does not provide psychotropic medication.

Psychotherapy and psychological testing are provided at the Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic by a variety of licensed mental health practitioners, Clinical Psychology Doctoral students, and Licensure-Qualifying trainees in Psychoanalysis, all under the supervision of highly trained psychoanalysts.

Psychoanalysis is conducted by psychoanalytic candidates, all of whom are supervised by psychoanalysts especially qualified for the training of psychoanalysts. On occasion, psychoanalysis is offered by a graduate psychoanalyst.

Theater playwrights, composers, and lyricists interested in sliding-scale treatment at the Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic are encouraged toapply(link below). No one will be turned away based on their ability to pay. Please indicate whether you are interested in obtaining psychotherapy (once or twice a week, typically), psychoanalysis (four or five times a week), or psychological testing.Note that for psychoanalysis, at least two of the sessions must be conducted in person.

Learn more here.

