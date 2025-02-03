Tara Rubin Casting Unveils New Name The TRC Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tara Rubin CSA and her casting office Tara Rubin Casting revealed that Claire Burke CSA, Kevin Metzger-Timson CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Peter Van Dam CSA will now lead the company under the banner THE TRC COMPANY. Tara Rubin will continue to serve as a Casting Director under the new name.

The TRC Company is made up of members of the Casting Society including Partners

Claire Burke CSA, Kevin Metzger-Timson CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Peter Van Dam CSA; Casting Directors Tara Rubin CSA, Merri Sugarman CSA;

and Casting Associates Louis DiPaolo CSA, Spencer Gualdoni CSA, Olivia Paige West CSA, Frankie Ramirez CSA.

Having worked with preeminent writers, directors, composers, choreographers and producers, THE TRC COMPANY (formerly Tara Rubin Casting) is a national casting office for Broadway, off-Broadway, national tours, regional theatre, film and tv. The TRC Company proudly continues the legacy of Tara Rubin Casting and Johnson-Liff Casting in their dedication to cultivating a creative, warm, and respectful casting process.

“When I started my company in 2001, I hoped to create an environment where actors felt valued, respected and were treated with courtesy,” said Tara Rubin. “As we grew, I was fortunate to collaborate with talented people who shared these values. It's been an honor to highlight the work of Claire, Kevin, Xavier and Peter over the past few years and I'm proud to designate them to lead the company into our next chapter. As a team, they embody the qualities of exceptional casting directors: they're attentive listeners, insightful interpreters of texts and possess extensive experience - they represent the best of the next generation of Broadway professionals. My dear friend Merri Sugarman has been my trusted colleague and moral compass since we began to work together in 2006. We are excited to continue to work with and support the new team.”

“We are honored and excited to lead the next chapter of this company, which has been run with unwavering excellence by our mentor and friend Tara Rubin,” said Claire Burke

Kevin Metzger-Timson, Xavier Rubiano and Peter Van Dam. “Louis DiPaolo, Spencer Gualdoni, Olivia Paige West, and Frankie Ramirez are dedicated, talented casting associates and we are so happy to have them continue with us at The TRC Company. Together, along with Tara and our esteemed colleague Merri Sugarman, we are excited to collaborate with new and established artists in bringing their vision to life.”

THE TRC COMPANY current and upcoming projects include Broadway: Dead Outlaw, BOOP! The Musical, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, Left on Tenth, The Outsiders, SIX, Aladdin. National Tours: The Phantom Of The Opera, Water for Elephants, Beauty & The Beast, The Wiz, Back To The Future, Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables. Regional: Alliance Theatre, Arena Stage, Asolo Rep, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Goodman Theatre, Goodspeed, Huntington Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Lyric Opera of Chicago, The Old Globe, Paper Mill Playhouse, among others.



