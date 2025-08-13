TRU Voices Play Reading Series Reveals Additions To The DOLLARS AND SENSE Industry Talkback

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has revealed a political leader and a theater industry professional who will join the "Dollars and Sense" talkback following the TRU Voices reading of Ali MacLean's FINAL RESTING PLACE. The second play reading in this now-hybrid series will be presented via live stream on August 17 at 4pm EDT.

The cast includes film, television and theater veterans Allison Blaize, Seamus Dever, Judith Feingold, Cheryl Games, Alina Gloria Garcia, TT Jones, Anamari Mesa, Nikki Neurohr, Eileen Sugameli, Alison Wien and Jasmine Reneé Williamson. It is directed by Kathryn Keats and produced by John Lant in association with Write Act Repertory and Tin Mirror Studios. This theatrical event gives a voice to women whose deaths are sensationalized, but whose stories often go untold. The play is a composite of monologues from a diverse group of women who have crossed paths with the same serial killer: victims, survivors and sensation seekers.

Joining the "Dollars and Sense" talkback following the reading are special guest Kimberly Harris, Democratic special advisor to the White House and Congress leading 1-1 crisis management for victims of domestic and physical violence; and producer Ina Chadwick, founder/executive director of achronicles.org in residence with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Connecticut, producer of The Wish, six women playwrights on abortion, a Connecticut premiere in conjunction with The Heidi Shreck Foundation and Clubbed Thumb Productions. Panel also will include R.K. Greene of The Storyline Project, producer (Beau the Musical; previous: Harmony, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Lightning Thief tour, Farinelli and the King, A Time to Kill, Cougar: The Musical, Room Service); Lorca Peress, artistic director of MultiStages Theater Company; and Ric Wanetik, (Tony nominated Twilight Los Angeles: 1992, Broadway's Marlene, Broadway and National Tour Matilda the Musical, Off-Broadway's Jolson and Company; 2024-25 South Florida premieres of Fat Ham and The NEW Fantasticks) and senior advisor for America to the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC).

﻿The TRU Voices Play Reading Series is presented with the generous support of the Leibowitz/Greenway Family Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-two-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices evening of short plays about social issues, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.





