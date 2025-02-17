THIS IS NOT A DRILL Musical To Hold Industry Reading In New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After numerous workshops and development, "This is NOT A Drill," a new musical by Holly Doubet, is set to hold an exclusive by-invitation-only industry reading in New York City this March.

This poignant work, inspired by a true event, has already garnered significant attention, including the prestigious 2021 Donald Fowler Theatre Arts Memorial Grant.

Following its acclaimed premiere in Dallas in 2021, "This is NOT A Drill" is taking the next step with this industry reading. The musical explores the lives of diverse characters who experience shock and panic upon receiving an emergency alert: "BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

Forced to confront their own mortality, they discover what truly matters. The show promises a suspenseful, yet warmhearted and funny journey, exploring love, relationships, and human nature under unimaginable circumstances. Doubet's score is filled with undeniable emotion and soaring melodies.

The event will be the end of March on Theatre Row. Industry can contact Jay Michaels for further details.

"This is NOT A Drill" is based on a true event experienced by its conceptor, Holly Doubet. The musical follows the intertwined stories of individuals grappling with the reality of a potential missile threat. It's a compelling exploration of human connection and the choices we make when faced with the unthinkable.

The production boasts an impressive team of talent:

About Holly Doubet:

Holly Doubet is a graduate of the Royal Academy of Music in London and holds a double major in classical piano and voice from a California university. Her diverse musical background spans from studio singing and songwriting to leading her own band and working as a backup singer in Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Doubet also served as a songwriter for the beloved children's television show "Barney and Friends" and has achieved commercial success in the pop music world, including a CableAce Award nomination. "This is NOT A Drill" marks her exciting foray into musical theater.

