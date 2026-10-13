THE DIVE MUSICAL INCUBATOR Names Eighth Writers Group Cohort

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The Dive Musical Incubator, under the leadership of co-founding Artistic Directors Jason Aguirre and Jonathan Larson award-winner Adam J. Rineer, announced its new name and the eighth cohort of its Writers Group, as well as programming for the 2026–2027 season.

Formerly known as UNTITLED Musical Project, The Dive began as a weekly writers group for musical theatre writers of marginalized identities who sought an understanding place where they didn't have to explain their identity. Since its founding in 2022, The Dive has helped over 60 writers create over 200 original works of music theater.

The Dive announced its eighth Writers Group cohort: Temídayọ Amay, Trevor K. Band, Dillon Feldman, Piper Hill, Amy Jo Jackson, Lisa Mongillo, Alexandra Palting, Alex Petti, Dylan Schifrin, Simón Simone, Miguel Sutedjo, and Emmanuelle Zagoria.

The Dive Writers Group provides space for musical theatre writers of marginalized identities to develop their work and engage in supportive and critical critique with their peers. Notable alumni include Rheanna Atendido, é boylan (MacDowell Fellow and New Writer in Residence at Lincoln Center Theater), Carlos Encinias (Broadway's How to Dance in Ohio), Nick Flatto (Broadway's Two Strangers... and Operation Mincemeat), Charles Gershman (Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow, Drama League Award nominee), Piper Hill (ANT Fest @ Ars Nova), Ruchir Khazanchi, Dani Koenig, Alex Petti, Tidtaya Sinutoke (Jonathan Larson Grant-winner), and Déa Thatcher (THE DRIPS, Broadway's Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club).

The Dive presents the new work of these writers through unrehearsed libretto readings, music presentations, and concerts. Past Unrehearsed Libretto Readings include 2&1: A Harlem Love Story With Loose Morals with book and lyrics by Joël René Scoville and music by Jenna Byrd; Amberland: A Folk Musical with book, music, and lyrics by Will Shishmanian; Center Place with book and lyrics by Carlos L. Encinias, music and lyrics by Jennifer Sanchez, and additional music by Simón Simone and Andrew David Sotomayor; Hatchetation with book, music and lyrics by Amy Jo Jackson; and Offsite with book by Dylan Schifrin and music and lyrics by Academy Award-winner Mark Sonnenblick. The Dive's concerts have featured artists including Emma Claye, Rheanna Atendido, Simón Simone, and Emmanuelle Zagoria, with selections from Amberland: A Folk Musical, Center Place, and Watchdog, with music and lyrics by Murphy Taylor Smith, book by Emerson Mae Smith, directed and developed by Mack Brown.

The Dive's 2026–2027 season opened in September at Joe's Pub with a concert presentation of A Musical for Henrietta, a trans rom-com with book, music and lyrics by Lisa Stephen Friday featuring New York's MTA icon, Bernie Wagenblast.

On Wednesday, January 20 2027, The Dive will return to Joe's Pub with a concert presentation of THIRD SEX: 1930s transvestite lieder with music and adaptation by Adam J. Rineer. This found-text song-cycle/punk cabaret is based on the short stories, articles, poems, and personal essays of Das 3. Geschlecht, a transvestite magazine published in five issues from 1930-1932 in Berlin before n*zis burned its publishing house to the ground. The magazine was largely thought to be lost until it was rediscovered and reprinted in 2016. THIRD SEX brings these forgotten trans and queer narratives to life through an eclectic score inspired by the punk and experimental electronic scenes of the last 90 years while examining the queer experiences of the past, present, and future through vivacious stories of survival.

In embarking on this new chapter, Artistic Directors Jason Aguirre and Adam J. Rineer remarked, 'In epic stories, a hero often passes through a tavern or inn on their journey, a pass-through where they refuel, gather peers, and acquire the support they need to forge forward on their quest. As an homage to these literary locations, we are now The Dive. Over the past three years, the former UNTITLED Musical Project has helped more than 60 writers of marginalized identities create over 200 original works of music theatre by giving them a place to create and experiment with craft and rigor without the need to explain or educate others about their lived experiences. Now, as The Dive, we look forward to celebrating the spirit of the organization, not just a place for community, but an incubator where artists bring complete drafts to life that break free from their laptops and start a path towards the stage. This season, we're creating larger development opportunities, so artists who pass through The Dive can create works that re-envision how marginalized artists exist in the field.'

More information is available at www.diveincubator.org.

About The Dive

The Dive Musical Incubator is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers of marginalized identities by fostering their work from inception. Through writers groups, developmental readings, dramaturgical support, and resources aimed at furthering artists' professional careers in the creation of new musical theatre, The Dive creates a space and community where marginalized writers can create bold, new, and challenging works. www.diveincubator.org.

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