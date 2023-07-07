Susan Stroman, John Kander, David Thompson and Sharon Washington Launch 'The Artist In The Open Jar: A Creative Conversation' Series Next Week







Open Jar Studios and The Creative Artist Database present an exclusive conversation with legendary artists Susan Stroman (The Producers, Contact), John Kander (Cabaret, Chicago), David Thompson (Scottsboro Boys) & Sharon Washington (Feeding the Dragon), members of the creative team of the new Tony Award-winning musical NEW YORK, NEW YORK.

Filmed in front of a studio audience of young theatre makers, this conversation marks the first in a series of creative conversations, titled The Artist In the Open Jar: Inside the Creative Process, allowing theatre makers from around the world to get a glimpse inside the creative process of some of the greatest artists in the American Theatre.

The Premiere can be seen HERE on July 17th at 7pm.

Check out a preview below!

Dedicated to the creation of art and the continued cultivation of the artist, Open Jar Studios is the creative home to the development of numerous Broadway shows. The Artist In the Open Jar series represents the core of the studio's mission, providing a vital connection between the current creative artists actively working in the studios and the cultivation of the next generation of creative artists.

"Some of our generation's greatest theatre makers are here working at the studios," says Jeff Whiting, CEO of Open Jar, "and we are so thrilled that these artists are willing to take a little extra time to share their unique insight with the next generation of creative artists, developing a pipeline of artists who can learn from each other and who will, most certainly, shape the future of the American Theatre."

The Creative Artist Database (powered by GIGnition) is an all-inclusive listing of creative artists designed to transform the way art is created. From lighting designers, stage managers, actors, dancers, company managers, creative artists can find one another on this no cost platform, which launched in 2022.

Open Jar Studios is the artistic home to many current and developing Broadway shows. Its 50,000 square feet of column-free rehearsal space in the heart of the theatre district has already been home to many Broadway shows and features the Open Jar Institute, which provides professional training for the next generation of artists.

For more information, go to OpenJarStudios.com or CreativeArtistDatabase.com






