SpotCo Welcomes Founder Drew Hodges Back as Executive Creative Consultant

SpotCo Managing Directors Callie Goff and Steve Sosnowski are welcoming back agency founder Drew Hodges as an Executive Creative Consultant. In this role, Hodges will help create imagery and strategy for existing and prospective clients.



Under Goff and Sosnowski’s leadership, SpotCo has doubled down on innovative strategy, multi-faceted and precisely executed campaigns, alongside dynamic storytelling. Inviting Hodges back reflects that vision: a move that draws on SpotCo’s exceptional creative legacy while also looking ahead.



Since founding SpotCo in 1997, Hodges helped launch some of the most recognizable campaigns in Broadway history. Though he stepped away from day-to-day operations several years back, he has remained an active force in entertainment marketing through his firm DrewDesignCo and in collaboration with SpotCo on several key titles.



“Drew’s return is a powerful addition to the creative engine we’ve built and are continuing to evolve,” said Goff and Sosnowski in a joint statement. “He helped define the creative voice that put SpotCo on the map. Collaborating with him again on Smash and Merrily We Roll Along was a reminder of how vital our partnership still is, and a promise of what we could build together as we look to the future. We are excited about this next chapter for SpotCo - honoring where we’ve been, what we’ve learned, and the skills we’ve honed, all the while building what’s next.”



“It’s a pleasure to return to the agency in this new capacity,” said Hodges. “As much as I’ve enjoyed these past few years away from the fray, I’ve never stopped working on advertising for live entertainment. I’m incredibly grateful to Steve and Callie not only for their expert stewardship of the agency, but also for finding a role for me that feels like an ideal fit at this moment for me, for SpotCo, and – I hope – for Broadway.”



is the founder of SpotCo (1997) and DrewDesignCo (2016 to present). Along with a team of 368 collaborators over the last 35 years, Hodges has helped sell over 30 million tickets to live entertainment, with his firm creating the branding and advertising campaigns for three decades of theatrical shows including 9 Pulitzer Prize winners. He is proud to have helped launch many culturally iconic titles, including Rent, Chicago, The Color Purple, Avenue Q, Vagina Monologues, Kinky Boots, In the Heights and Hamilton. DrewDesignCo is devoted to imaging for entertainment and culture. Recent theatrical collaborations include Sweeney Todd (Off Broadway), Sweat (winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize), Mean Girls, The Cher Show, Merrily We Roll Along, Here We Are, Swept Away, SMASH, and producer Jeffrey Seller’s new memoir, Theater Kid. He was a producer as well as creative advisor on the Tony Award winning Company. He served as creative director for Broadway’s comeback campaigns after 9/11, as well as during Broadway’s Covid shutdown and subsequent re-launch. Mr. Hodges has taught graphic design at his alma mater, The School of Visual Arts, and at The Maine College of Art. He has served as president of the New York chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts/New York. He is the author of On Broadway: from Rent to Revolution, published April 2016 by Rizzoli Publishing. He currently resides in Hudson, NY and Palm Springs, CA.

