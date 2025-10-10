Samantha Dawn Tuozzolo Launches Odd Woman Out Podcast, Celebrating Women in the Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There’s a new voice shaking things up in the podcast world, and she’s not afraid to get odd. Broadway Podcast Network just announced the debut of Odd Woman Out, a fresh and fearless podcast that’s flipping the script on how women in the arts tell their stories.

Odd Woman Out isn’t just a show. It’s a space where women who’ve been labeled “too much,” “not enough,” or just plain “different” get real about what it means to show up fully as themselves in an industry (and world) that loves to put women in boxes.

Through unfiltered conversations, laughter, and a healthy dose of truth-telling, Tutz and her powerhouse guests explore the beauty of embracing their ODD, the strength in their struggles, and the freedom that comes with telling their own stories.

The first wave of guests includes:

Bellamy Young (Scandal, Prodigal Son)

Caitlin Houlihan (Waitress, Girl From The North Country)

Whitney White (The Last Five Years, Liberation)

If you’ve ever felt “othered” in the spotlight, or in life, this one’s for you. From backstage insecurities to standing ovations, Odd Woman Out goes beyond the glitter to reveal the grit, guts, and glorious oddness of women making waves in the arts. Whether you’re an artist, a fan, or just someone learning to love your ODD, Odd Woman Out is your new audio home.

Now streaming on Broadway Podcast Network and wherever you get your quality podcasts.

Samantha Dawn Tuozzolo is a host, correspondent, and events professional who has called New York City home for the past 14 years. She is the co-host of Survival Jobs: A Podcast, which has featured full video interviews on BroadwayWorld since Spring 2022 and full audio episodes on the Broadway Podcast Network since Spring 2023.

Samantha is a dynamic host and contributor, covering live red-carpet interviews for theatrical openings, film festivals, gala celebrations, and more. She has also moderated talkbacks, hosted Q&As, and produced segments for live events. Notable interviews include Jimmy Fallon, Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone, Jason Bateman, and many others.

Beyond hosting, Samantha has played key roles in producing major events such as The Webby Awards, Alexa Influencer Events, large Spotify gatherings, major music festivals, and more. She recently launched her own events company, Tutz&Co., where she handles event planning, production, and creative direction. She holds a B.A. in Theatre Arts from Western Connecticut State University.

In her free time, she loves seeing theatre, hanging out with her niece, sipping cold brew, going for a jog, and enjoying a solid Pinot Noir.





