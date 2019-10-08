SAG-AFTRA Launches Fourth National Convention Oct. 10-13

From Oct. 10-13, union leaders, special guests and delegates from across the country will descend on the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the fourth biennial SAG-AFTRA National Convention. This year's unifying theme is "#UNCONVENT!ONAL," in celebration of SAG-AFTRA's diverse membership - which includes actors, singers, broadcasters, stunt performers and many other work categories - and the union's innovative approach to activism on behalf of its 160,000 constituents.

The National Convention brings together more than 400 delegates from the union's 25 locals to elect the executive vice president and national vice presidents, debate and vote on constitutional amendments, and decide on union initiatives to focus on for the next two years.

The first full day, Friday, wraps with two awards ceremonies at the Casino Unconventionale gala inside the Beverly Hilton's International Ballroom. That evening, SAG-AFTRA will bestow the American Scene Awards, the only union honor that recognizes employers, to producers whose works intelligently reflect the country's diversity. The union will also announce recipients of the George Heller Memorial Award, a gold SAG-AFTRA membership card presented to member leaders and staff who have made considerable contributions to SAG-AFTRA and its antecedent unions.

The schedule of SAG-AFTRA's convention is as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 10: Begins with delegate check-in in the afternoon, followed by a National Board meeting (open to National Board members and designated alternates only), a Credentials Committee meeting (for committee members and authorized staff only) and a welcome reception open only to convention delegates.

Friday, Oct. 11: Convention opening session succeeded by a keynote conversation and nominations and voting to elect the executive vice president and geographic and category national vice presidents. A keynote conversation featuring Academy Award-nominated film producer Jason Blum (BlacKkKlansman, Get Out, Whiplash) will take place in the morning. The afternoon includes a local presidents forum (open to local presidents and authorized attendees only) and consideration of proposed constitutional amendments and resolutions. In the evening, SAG-AFTRA will present the American Scene and George Heller Memorial awards at the Casino Unconventionale gala.

Saturday, Oct. 12: National executive director's report by David White with Q&A to follow, consideration of convention resolutions, a special screening of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood as well as five panels and workshops:

Stay Woke and Take Action

Organize This!

Legal 101: Understanding Media Industry Laws

The Future of the Media Business: An Outlook for Our Industries

Let's Get Social!

Sunday, Oct. 13: Convention concludes with officer reports from President Gabrielle Carteris, Secretary-Treasurer Camryn Manheim and the executive vice president elected during the opening day of convention. There will also be a Committee of Locals meeting (open to committee members, designated alternates, local presidents and authorized staff only).

The SAG-AFTRA National Board will meet Monday and Tuesday after the convention's conclusion.







