Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Does Crossover With Guys Who Like Musicals







Joe Carroll and Dan Tracy, two dudes who love musicals and have numerous Broadway credits of their own, sit down with Alan Seales to discuss... what else... musicals! Or maybe Alan sits down with them?

Think of this episode as an origin story - for both podcasts. They recount why and how both podcasts start, how everyone's pivoted during COVID and the Broadway shutdown, and all of their hopes for the future.

Listen below!

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

Visit TheTheatrePodcast.com to listen to more episodes or subscribe easily via:

The Theatre Podcast is a proud member of the Broadway Podcast Network.