Playwright Kristiana Rae Colón Will Lead Online Playwriting Workshop

The Frank Silvera Writers' Workshop, dedicated to developing Black and diverse voices in American theatre, has announced a new online playwriting cohort led by acclaimed playwright Kristiana Rae Colón.

The comprehensive program will run from July 12 through September 20, 2025, offering participants an immersive journey into the art of theatrical writing.

The workshop, scheduled for Saturdays from 12:00 to 2:30 PM EST, promises to guide writers through the unique craft of playwriting while exploring how theater can serve as a portal for storytelling, community building, and creative expression. Colón, known for her powerful and evocative dramatic works, will share her expertise in creating compelling characters, dynamic dialogue, and theatrical narratives that resonate with audiences.

"Theater has always been about creating doorways - portals between worlds, between experiences, between the audience and the story," said Colón. "This workshop is designed to help writers discover how to build those portals through their own unique voices and perspectives."

This online cohort class program will cover essential elements of playwriting including character development, dialogue crafting, scene structure, and the distinctive requirements of writing for live performance. Participants will engage in hands-on exercises, peer feedback sessions, and guided discussions that will help them develop their theatrical writing skills.

Workshop Details:

Duration: July 12 - September 20, 2025

Time: Saturdays, 12:00 - 2:30 PM EST

Format: Online via Zoom through FSWW Online platform

Instructor: Kristiana Rae Colón

Cost: $600 (payment plans available)

Registration is now open for this limited-capacity workshop. Space is limited. The program is priced at $600 with flexible payment plans available to ensure accessibility for all writers. Interested participants can register by scanning the QR code included in promotional materials or by visiting the FSWW Online website.

Kristiana Rae Colón is a celebrated playwright, performer, and teaching artist whose work has been featured in theaters across the country. Her plays explore themes of identity, community, and social justice, making her an ideal guide for writers seeking to create meaningful theatrical work.

For more information about "Building Portals Through Playwriting" or to register for the workshop, please visit FSWW Online or contact their registration team.





