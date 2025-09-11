Peter Dunn Joins Whitley Theatrical as Casting Director and Associate Producer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peter Dunn has joined the Whitley Theatrical office in NYC as a Casting Director and Associate Producer. He will join Whitley in the casting of the Tony Award winning production of HADESTOWN both on Broadway and tour, star casting for Broadway’s MOULIN ROUGE, as well as a variety of other shows under development in the casting and producing office, including next month’s 4 week workshop of the new musical THE TURNING, written by Zack Zadek and developed and directed by Sammi Cannold, being produced in NYC by Center Theatre Group.

Dunn is a former child actor, turned producer, writer, director, educator, and casting professional in NYC. He has been in show business since he was six months old, and yes - he's still tired, and finally values nap time.

With a career spanning many entertainment mediums, it is never lost on him how lucky he is to get to be a part of this industry. From performing across stages and screens around the world, to producing live events since he was a teenager, at the end of the day, he values the collaboration of the art and the heart more than anything.

A casting director whose credits includes Broadway, Off-Broadway, National tours, workshops and exciting new works, and a human who thinks everyone just needs to breathe more, he has been described as "a casting director actors love auditioning for". Selected credits: the casting brain behind the sold-out RENT In Concert series with Symphony Orchestras across the country, the 2025 National Queer Theater Festival, Co-Founders, Girls:Chance:Music, The King's Wife, Unlock'd, Drag: The Musical, Mystic Pizza, Freestyle Love Supreme, the 1st National tour of TINA, Titanique, various shows at The Muny, and the 3 National tours and Broadway production of world phenomenon, HAMILTON. A multi-hyphenated artist with a passion for advocacy, Peter strives to create and hold the safest and most joyful spaces for artists, and stresses the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in not only the entertainment industry, but in our everyday world.

Peter also serves as the Co-Director of Engagement and Opportunity for the non-profit arts educational organization, Broadway Dreams. Through Broadway Dreams as well as his teaching work with schools throughout the country, Peter is lucky enough to work with hundreds of students every year. As the son of an educator who is one of the most compassionate and greatest humans on earth, he feels truly honored to work with the artists of tomorrow.

