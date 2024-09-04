Peacock Agency Launches To Rep Theater Creatives

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The agency has launched representing a handful of playwrights each with numerous works performed, often in New York City, as well as composers, directors and others. The idea, according to the Peacock Agency, is to create a small agency that will take people worthy of representation in a sector where that often has been woefully absent.

"We believe there are very good playwrights worthy of attention who, due to a lack of representation, get a good reaction, but nothing follows ," said Keith Bradisher, who leads the agency. "The playwrights' work is already being done and the applause are there. We just want to try to scale it, leading to additional productions and publication."

The agency is representing a wide range of artists connected to musicals, in particular, including Mike Borgia, a rock musician who performs around the world and who wrote the score to a musical.

John Paul Louis, a young composer who wrote the music for a show now playing titled "The Christmas Express" as well as other shows, is also represented as is Claude Solnik, Theater for the New City's playwright in residence, who has written the book for several musicals and numerous plays.

"We think the work is there and the will is there," Bradisher said. "We just hope others will see the same talent and appeal that audiences already have seen. The difference between a small success and a large success, sometimes, is representation."

Barbara Khan, an award winning playwright, also is among the names of those with Peacock, who views these as bright feathers worthy of attention by theater groups and publishers.

The Peacock Agency also represents T.J. Elliott, another playwright whose works are frequently performed in New York City with his play Honor also going up now. And playwright and director Robert Liebowitz is also in their stable.

While most are New York Metropolitan area residents, allowing the artists to meet with people who show interest in New York City, they aren't limited to that. Gary Edwards, a composer in Idaho who has written the music for three musicals and is working on a fourth, is also being represented by the Peacock Agency.

"We understand that this is a difficult time for theater, but there is still a need for good writing, good music, good directors, good costumes and more," Bradisher said. "We think we have put together a great group and we'll see what happens."

