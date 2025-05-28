PERFORMING FILIPINA Wins the 2025 Michael Friedman Award for New Composition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Pipeline Arts Foundation has announced that Performing Filipina, with book, music & lyrics by Lianah Sta. Ana, has won the Michael Friedman Award for New Composition. Sta. Ana (Bio) wins $25,000 in cash, to be used as she sees fit to move her musical forward.

Sta. Ana was shocked by and grateful for the news of her win. “It is an incredible honor for Performing Filipina to be selected as this year’s Michael Friedman Award winner. Writing this show has been a labor of love for my community; I am so excited to continue developing it into offerings I may give back to my people. Endless gratitude to the Pipeline team and Friedman board for believing in this piece and the necessity of new musical theater, and for making it possible for these seeds to grow.”

IN PERFORMING FILIPINA, six Filipinas piece together history, memory, and identity, finding new meaning in their relation to themselves, their communities, and each other.

The new “kind-of” musical is a show for Filipinas, by a Filipina, with aims to empower our community, connect our struggles, and ground us in a foundation of care.

Marion Young, Michael Friedman’s sister said, “I'm grateful to Pipeline for their commitment to honoring Michael's legacy. Their unique support and recognition of the complex pathways in new musical development is inspiring and one Michael would have applauded.”

The Pipeline Arts Foundation will announce all winners on Friday, May 30th.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Play - Live Standings A Streetcar Named Desire - BAM Harvey Theater - 15% Vanya - Lucille Lortel Theatre - 9% Little Women (Klara Eales) - Actors Temple Theatre - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds





