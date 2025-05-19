Norbert Leo Butz and Elizabeth Stanley Will Lead Private Industry Presentation Of TIME STOPS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bonlo LLC will present Time Stops, a new musical about grief, reinvention, and the power of creative connection, in a private, invitation-only industry presentation on May 30 at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios in New York City.

The cast will feature Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill, On the Town), Norbert Leo Butz (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Catch Me If You Can, My Fair Lady), James T. Lane (Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate), Sal Viviano (The Full Monty), Elizabeth Ward Land (Memphis, Amazing Grace), Alan Chandler, and Kirsten Kaiser.

Directed by Chad Larabee (Dreyfus in Rehearsal), Time Stops features music and lyrics by Brett Boles and a book by Bonnie Logan. Music direction is by Evan Zavada.

Set in a neighborhood restaurant still haunted by memory, Time Stops centers on Emma Portman, a once-revered writer who has walked away from her career following unimaginable loss. When a burnt-out composer with one pop hit to his name walks through the door, their unexpected collaboration stirs up a past neither of them are ready to confront-but may be exactly what both need to begin again.

"This story is deeply personal," says bookwriter Bonnie Logan. "It's about grief, yes-but also about resilience, reinvention, and the courage it takes to start again."

TONY and EMMY Award-Winning and GRAMMY Award-Nominated Michael J. Moritz Jr. serves as Executive Producer, Sydney Prince serves as Stage Manager, and ShowTown Theatricals provides General Management.

Brett Boles is the creator of The M Tea, a viral TikTok/Instagram series with over 600,000 followers spotlighting musical theatre writing. His musical work has been featured Off-Broadway at the York Theatre Company, the Southwark Playhouse in London, and NYMF, and he is a recipient of the New World Stages Development Award. Brett is also a proud member of the Tony-Honored BMI Musical Theatre Workshop.

