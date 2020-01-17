NewYorkRep to Hold Industry Reading of New Musical JUST BETWEEN THE ALL OF US

NewYorkRep, in association with Bill DeSimone and Jenna Grossano, will present two industry readings of Just Between The All of Us, with book & lyrics by Kellen Blair (Murder For Two) and Sarah Ziegler Blair, and music by David Christensen. The reading presentation will take place Monday, February 3 at 3PM and 7PM at the Manhattan Theatre Club Studios (311 W 43rd St.) To RSVP, email GM@NewYorkRep.org.

Directed by Scott Weinstein, and music directed by Madeline Smith, the cast features Ali Reed and Kyle Decker, with more to be announced soon.

Explore the hilarious complications of modern dating in this new musical comedy where the audience chooses what happens next!

This interactive musical follows Madeline Owens, an ER doctor who suddenly finds herself interested in four several possible romantic leads from the online dating site Alrighty Aphrodite. She invites members of the audience to play the various advice-givers in her life (mom, therapist, barista, etc.) and eventually narrows down her prospects in the style of a grown-up "choose-your-own-adventure" story. Will Madeline's "friends and family" lead her to her perfect match, or will their collective decisions result in one of several possible romantic dead ends?

"At NewYorkRep, it is our mission to investigate some of the most topical social issues of our time", says Executive Producer, Gayle Waxenberg. "but social change can also include the community coming together to laugh and share hope. And If finding love isn't a social issue, what is?"

Producing Artistic Director, Markus Potter first saw a workshop of the piece at the Pittsburgh CLO. "Kellen, Sarah and David have created relatable characters, and a score of terrific songs. The audience even gets in on the fun by guiding the characters along on their journey. We're looking forward to launching 2020 with this fresh and funny new musical.

"We are thrilled to be able to introduce this new original work to the New York theater community," say producers Bill DeSimone and Jenna Grossano. "Kellen, Sarah, and Dave have masterfully blended scripted and unscripted moments that will give audiences a different - yet always hilarious - experience every time they attend."

NewYorkRep produces new plays and musicals that inspire and compel social change by telling stories that expose the travesty and beauty of our humanity. By illuminating social and ethical questions through art, we strive to create provocative theater that promotes empathy, compassion, and inclusion. Recent recognition includes the Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for "New American Play," Off-West End award nomination for "Best Production" at the Southwark Playhouse, the Bergen Record Top 10 productions of the year, and the Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for "Best New Play."

www.NewYorkRep.org







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You