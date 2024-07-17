New York Theatre Workshop Unveils 2024/25 2050 Administrative And Artistic Fellows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Theatre Workshop has revealed the individuals selected for the 2024/25 Season 2050 Administrative and Artistic Fellowships.

The 2050 Fellowship is named in celebration of the U.S. Census Bureau's projection that by the year 2050, there will be no single racial or ethnic majority in the United States. This projection provokes thoughts at New York Theatre Workshop about the transformations that will take place in the American landscape—demographically, technologically, environmentally, and artistically—now and in the future. They are a catalyst for broader questions about our ever-transforming field. How can theatre challenge our conceptions of storytelling? How can we push aesthetic boundaries in the 21st century? What is the power of theater today?

2050 Artistic Fellows

The new 2024/25 Artistic Fellows are Nikki Massoud, Derick Edgren Otero, Andres Santiago PinÞa, Danica Selem, and Christie Zhao. NYTW Artistic Programs Manager Leo Angulo and Literary Manager Salma S. Zohdi will serve as co-leaders of the 2024/25 fellowship, working directly with each fellow to build their individual fellowship experience as well as create community with the cohort. Full information about the fellowship program is available at nytw.org/artist-workshop/2050-fellowships.

Each year NYTW is honored to invite a cohort of 2050 Artistic Fellows to join them in making art, engaging in deep conversation, and being in community. The 2050 Artistic Fellowship embodies the values of nurturing and cultivating an artistic community that challenges dominant paradigms and amplifying those whose experiences are not often heard. The 2050 Artistic Fellows are early-career artists who, with their unique voices, give us perspective on the world in which we live and who inspire us all to contend with this changing world.

The 2050 Artistic Fellows gather monthly with artists from the NYTW community to discuss craft, aesthetics and artistic development. Fellows are awarded a stipend as well as an artistic development fund to support their fellowship. They receive access to rehearsal space and opportunities to share works-in-progress with the NYTW staff and entire fellowship cohort. Fellows receive mentorship from the NYTW staff and contemporary theatre artists and an invitation to participate in the artistic life of the theatre by attending staff meetings, developmental readings and other NYTW special events.

Past Fellows include Emily Abrams, Tara Ahmadinejad, Melis Aker, Michael Alvarez, Andrea Ambam, Elena Araoz, Jeff Augustin, Nissy Aya, Matt Barbot, Hilary Bettis, Lileana Blain-Cruz, Eleanor Burgess, Jade King Carroll, Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm, Jeesun Choi, Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Miranda Cornell, Nana Dakin, Josiah Davis, Nathan Alan Davis, Will Davis, Mashuq Deen, Reginald L. Douglas, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Kareem Fahmy, Noelle Ghoussaini, Raz Golden, Simón Adinia Hanukai, Michel Hausmann, Miranda Haymon, Kimille Howard, Phillip Howze, Ed Sylvanus Iskandar, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Celeste Jennings, Hansol Jung, Seonjae Kim, Ying Ying Li, Patricia Ione Lloyd, Matthew Lopez, Kareem Lucas, Martyna Majok, Divya Mangwani, Adil Mansoor, Thaddeus McCants, Aileen Wen McGroddy, Julián J. Mesri, Alexandru Mihail, Janine Nabers, Beto O'Byrne, Matthew Paul Olmos, Brian Otaño, Tatiana Pandiani, Ming Peiffer, Nicholas Polonio, Francis Weiss Rabkin, Attilio Rigotti, Andrew Rodriguez, Danny Sharron, Reid Tang, Danya Taymor, SB Tennent, Tyler Thomas, Minghao Tu, Stevie Walker-Webb, Gabriel Vega Weissman, Whitney White, Nia Ostrow Witherspoon, Tamilla Woodard, Zhu Yi, Pirronne Yousefzadeh, Catherine Yu, David Zheng and Mo Zhou.

Past 2050 Fellows have had their work produced and have directed throughout New York and the country. Recent credits include The Refuge Plays by Nathan Alan Davis, directed by Patricia McGregor (NYTW/ Roundabout Theatre Company); Merry Me by Hansol Jung, directed by Leigh Silverman (NYTW); Public Obscenities written and directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury (Soho Rep); The Comeuppance by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, directed by Eric Ting (Almeida Theatre, Signature Theatre); The Skin of Our Teeth by Thornton Wilder, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Lincoln Center Theater); Sanctuary City by Martyna Majok, directed by Rebecca Frecknall (NYTW); The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez, directed by Stephen Daldry (Young Vic, West End, Broadway); Wolf Play by Hansol Jung, directed by Dustin Wills (Soho Rep); Exception to the Rule by Dave Harris, directed by Miranda Haymon (Roundabout Theatre Company); On Sugarland by Aleshea Harris, directed by Whitney White (NYTW).

The 2050 Artistic Fellows program is supported in part by The New York Community Trust Van Leir Fellowship program.

2050 Administrative Fellows

The new 2024/25 Administrative Fellows are Marty Chandler, Salwa Meghjee, Shania Benjamin and Tyra Mishell.

The 2050 Administrative Fellowship program is a sister program to NYTW's 2050 Artistic Fellowship. Replacing NYTW's internship program, the administrative fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre.

For over 20 years, NYTW has honed an inclusive fellowship program for emerging theatre makers with a multiplicity of perspectives. These fellowships have taken many forms, supporting playwrights, directors, designers and administrators.

Graduates of the 2050 Administrative Fellowship have gone on to positions at companies and organizations like Atlantic Acting School, Ars Nova, Big Beach Films, Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Clear, Creative Artists Agency, FourthWall Theatrical, Jujamcyn, Maestra Music-Get To Work, Marvel Studios, MCC Theater, Miranda Family Fund, New York-Presbyterian, New Victory Theater, No Guarantees, Octopus Theatricals, Oye Group, People's Theatre Project, Playwrights' Horizons, Rattlestick Theater, Signature Theatre, Sundance Institute, The Bushwick Starr, The Drama League, The Perelman Performing Arts Center, The Playwrights Realm, The Public Theater, The Telsey Office, Thompson Turner Productions, positions at NYTW and other organizations.

The 2050 Administrative Fellows Program is partially supported with funds from the Axe-Houghton Foundation.

