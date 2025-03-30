5 Tips for Nailing Your Self-Tape Audition

Before we go into some tips, sometimes actors fear the outcome of the takes even before they film them. This then puts artists into a funk that actually disrupts their acting. When you're rewatching your takes, it's easy to slip into self-criticism, picking apart every little detail, and overthinking every line.

But here's the 411- you have to outshine the critic, and the critic usually wastes your time. Remember, self-tapes are a moment to share your talent, not a reason to bully yourself. A healthy relationship to self taping is essential. Instead of focusing on the things you didn’t like, embrace the moments that felt good, and use the ones that didn’t as opportunities for growth. No one’s perfect, and the goal is to improve with every take, not to create the perfect performance on the first try.

The following are some things to think about when you're asked to tape, or want to film actor materials for your website, actors access, Youtube, etc.

1. Find Your Space

Set up your space in a quiet, well-lit spot with a neutral background (a lot of actors have an actual backdrop). The goal is to have zero clutter behind you so we see no distractions. I recommend placing your camera at eye level, and frame yourself from the waist up. It's very normal not to be full body for self tapes (though you might be asked for a full body slate).

Natural light or soft lighting works brilliantly to avoid shadows, and generally just make you pop a little more. Box lights are something I prefer, but a ring light or just window light totally works. I find a tripod helps keep the camera steady and stable.

Need advice on what to buy? I recommend these for a basic setup: Box Lights |Video Light Kit | Backdrop

2. Perfect Your Eye Line & Volume

If you’re talking to another character, glance just above or to the side of the lens, like you’re looking at someone. Try not to stare directly into the camera unless the sides ask for it. While we're on the subject about your eyes, relax your face.

The camera picks up everything, so storytell through your eyes. When it comes to speaking, too much volume can distort your voice, while too little might make it hard to hear. Remember how close the camera is to you, and how it picks up everything. Even in a high energy scene, just be aware how loud you are.

3. MemorizationIs Key

You can use your sides on a self tape, but you're going to ultimately feel better if you're familiar with the text. Remember how I said the camera picks up everything? The more you're looking down every 2 seconds, the less your tape fosters specialty, choices, and your uniqueness.

4. How to Slate

An actor slate is common before beginning your audition. Usually the team will let you know what to say in your slate. "Hi, my name is XYZ, I'm this height, and I'm based in this location". Lean into the fact that slating can be a little bit uncomfy. I like to think of slating as shaking someone's hand I'm just meeting. I'm warm, but not trying too hard.

5. Set Boundaries For Yourself

Please do not do more than three takes per side. Do not run your battery dry. Boundaries are a must, and when you do the same side for 45 minutes, I promise it's hard to find magic. Time yourself; it's very helpful to set alarms.

Self-taping is a chance to showcase not just your skills, but your infectious energy and personality. While the technical details are important, it’s your authenticity that truly makes an impression, and a self-tape audition pushes you to be your most genuine self.

Trust it, take the time to center, and remember that every audition is an opportunity to grow (auditioning is quite literally a skill set). With some preparation and a lot of confidence, you’ve got everything you need to produce a tape you're proud of.

Photo Credit: Katherine McManus Photography

Spencer Glass is a career coach for actors, and an actor himself, who has been seen off broadway at New York City Center, across the US on Broadway National Tours, and regionally at theatres around the country. You can book a career session with Spencer at www.Spencerglass.com, and follow for free tips and advice on his TikTok page, @Spencer.Glass, as well as his instagram, @Hispencerglass. His business, Spencer Glass Coaching, has clients working on broadway, national tours, tv & film etc. He has reached artists globally, and when he isn’t on stage/set, he’s guiding others and helping to create sharp and specified roadmaps for his clients’ career. Spencer is a multi-hyphenate who had two shows with BroadwayWorld (It’s The Day Of The Show Y’all & Ten Minute Tidbits), and has interviewed and performed with actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Eva Noblezada, Derek Klena, Laura Bell Bundy, Grey Henson, among others.