New York Rep Announces Exclusive Industry Presentation Of TRUTH IS… A New Play by Hank Rion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









New York Rep has announced an exclusive industry presentation of Truth is… a new play by Hank Rion.

Directed by Kelly O'Donnell, the presentation features Tony Award Nominee Christiane Noll, Megan Wheeler, Chance Michael Wall, Julian Abelskamp, and John Lenartz. Robbie Armstrong is the Stage Manager.

The reading will take place on January 10 & 11 at 1pm at Chain Theatre, 312 W 36th St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018

“Will, his family's emotional caretaker, travels to Florida to help his gay, alcoholic Dad get settled into Florida's largest retirement mecca. Will's younger brother and his pregnant wife join him to make plans for the inevitable as the 2.3% of Dad's liver that actually functions, is failing epically. Without warning, Mom arrives to say goodbye. This is the first time the Robbins' have all been in the same room together in over 15 years. The tight-lipped, acid-tongued family's seams start to uproariously, violently rip, revealing many truths lying dormant beneath the surface.”

About Hank Rion:

After escaping small town Florida after High School, Hank has been directing Theatre for 20 years. In a full-circle moment of temporary insanity, he decided to write a play about his eccentric childhood, growing up with his gay Father. "truth is..." was a Finalist for the Del Shores Foundation and awarded Best Stage Play/New York Script Awards. Hank's dog, Stella, is so over his Brando impression.

About Kelly O'Donnell:

Kelly is an award-winning theatre director, educator, and trained actor based in New York City. She's passionate about women's stories, re-imagined classics, mischievous satires, bilingual theatre, intergenerational theatre, and stories that examine the nuances of gender dynamics and class struggles. As a director she combines rigorous text analysis, tightly-crafted devised movement, and a true ensemble-based rehearsal process to create a highly theatrical experience on stage. As a leader she is nimble, actively committed to collaboration, and very cool under pressure. A co-founder of the critically acclaimed and nationally recognized Flux Theatre Ensemble, she has directed throughout the downtown New York City theatre scene as well as regionally. She has assisted Tina Landau, Anne Bogart, and John Rando. She received her MFA in Directing from Columbia University.

Comments





