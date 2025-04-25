Entertainment Executives Launch Worldwide Entertainment Group NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Veteran entertainment executives Joshua Simons, Dave Lory and Dick Wingate have announced the formation of Worldwide Entertainment Group [WEG]. All three executives have a proven history throughout their combined decades of experience in the entertainment and music business, including highly successful start-ups in their multifaceted careers. The company will be based in New York. WEG is a cutting-edge entertainment company dedicated to providing musical artists with a holistic management experience.

The company is in a unique position to provide a full spectrum of services including talent management, marketing, promotion, licensing, event management and career development. Driving commercial success, ensuring artists thrive in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape with a focus on innovation and collaboration is the key focus of the team of industry experts.

“We are announcing today the initial launch of WEG's Talent Management, Live Performance and Licensed Merchandise Groups. Brian Fresco whose first single “Bad 4 You” featuring Chance the Rapper and Lil Xxel and “New Balencis” will be released on June 6th through the in-house WEG imprint label and singer/songwriter and guitarist Hannah Wicklund, who will be recording her new album in May and June 2025 and will have a worldwide tour in 2026 are the initial artists that WEG will launch.

Initial announcements include Jeff Riccio as President, WEG Licensed Merchandise Group, Sandy Rizzo as Executive Vice-President, WEG's Talent Management, Licensed Merchandise and Live Performance Groups, Brad Mooberry, Chief Marketing Officer, Jenn Federici, General Manager, Artist Development and Caroline Galloway at M2M PR as Corporate Communications. Patrick Clifford will be the company's representative in Nashville and A&R.

WEG has a distribution deal in place with Jeff Brody, owner of Brody Distribution Group through The Orchard [A Division of SONY LLC] and a merchandise deal with JSR/Forward Merch for the independent artists and projects signed to WEG. WEG also has a partnership in place with Tom Linden, whose company CMMN PPL https://www.cmmnppl.com/ will be assisting with artist bookings as needed and sourcing touring support opportunities for the artists managed by WEG's Talent Management Group. Sync licensing for WEG will be handled by Jim Leavitt and Jason Sprague at House of Sync https://www.houseofsyncmusic.com/

The brand Worldwide Entertainment Group LLC [WEG] is a respected copyright created by Dave Lory several years ago. Going forward today, this brand name has even more meaning, correctly communicating exactly what WEG 2.0 is delivering into the global music universe.

Comments





