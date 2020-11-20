New Print Magazine ENCORE MONTHLY to Celebrate the American Theatre







Encore Monthly, the new and only national consumer lifestyle magazine focused solely on celebrating the American theatre, will debut its 84-page inaugural issue in January 2021.

Available by subscription only and launching on an initial bimonthly schedule, Encore Monthly will move into monthly print releases later in 2021 when Broadway theatres are expected to reopen. The publication is helmed by veteran magazine publishers Louis Doucette and Brantley Manderson, with Editor in Chief Robert Viagas leading an experienced editorial team.

Created specifically as the premiere lifestyle magazine for theatre lovers nationwide, Encore Monthly will connect readers to the stage and to each other, with features covering what happens onstage and in the wings as well as all the places theatre fans come together - in the aisles at intermission; in living rooms and dorm rooms; and on laptops and cell phones across the country - and what fans enjoy when not sitting in their theatre seats.

"As major Broadway enthusiasts who've dedicated our careers to magazine publishing, we have for some time believed there was an opportunity to create a monthly periodical catering to the many fans like us across the country who are looking for exciting and engaging content about the world of the theatre," said Louis Doucette and Brantley Manderson. "We know Encore Monthly will bring joy and insight to both casual and avid theatregoers, with long-form stories and striking images that capture the excitement of the hush as the curtain rises and the exhilaration of a standing ovation."

"Never has there been a more apropos time to launch Encore Monthly for theatre lovers who are missing the experience of watching a story unfold before them live on stage. We hope our new magazine delivered to mailboxes each issue is a balm to keep the theatre community - a community we all know is unlike any other - vibrant and alive."

"Some people in the industry think we're crazy to launch a new theatre magazine in the middle of a pandemic," said Viagas. "But we are crazy-crazy like a fox. Our readers are starving for connection with the theatre, and the pages of Encore Monthly will offer them a feast. Favorite familiar writers are teaming up with exciting and diverse new writers to create a publication that will serve as the voice of American Theatre for the 2020s and beyond."

Comprising decades of experience covering the American theatre landscape, Encore Monthly's roster of contributors include Peter Filichia, Cara Joy David, Ken Bloom, Max Berry, Eveline Chao, Frank Rizzo, Seth Rudetsky, Howard Sherman, Jose Solís, David Spencer, and others.

The print publication is available exclusively in the United States by mail subscription at the special "intermission" rate of $29.95/year. International readers can purchase an online subscription package. Subscribe now at www.encoremonthly.com.







