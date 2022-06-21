National New Play Network Welcomes Five New Faces To Its Board Of Directors







National New Play Network, the country's alliance of nonprofit theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays, has announced the election of Roberta Emerson (Director of New Play Development, Orlando Shakes), Alexandra Meda (Artistic Director, Studio Luna), Catherine Painter (Managing Director, Rivendell Theatre Ensemble), Rudy Ramirez (Associate Artistic Director, the VORTEX), and DeLanna Studi (Artistic Director, Native Voices at the Autry) to its Board of Directors.

Rolling off the Board this summer is Mixed Blood's Jack Reuler, who begins his well-earned retirement this summer. NNPN is grateful to Jack for his many years of field-altering leadership at his theater as well as within the Network.

As part of its commitment to anti-racism and anti-bias, NNPN evaluates prospective self-nominated Board Members across a seven-point metric that includes identity markers, regional location, years affiliated with the Network, and more. NNPN's FY23 Board is comprised of 56% BIPOC individuals; 83% of the Board uses she/her pronouns. The Board of Directors is comprised of established and rising leaders in the new play field, representing all four of NNPN's constituencies: Core and Associate Member Theaters, Affiliated Artists (alumni of NNPN programs), and Ambassadors. They hail from across the US and reside in five timezones.

Additionally, NNPN announces new leadership for this governing body. Current Vice President Lyndsay Burch (Incoming Artistic Director, B Street Theater) steps into the role of Board President; current Secretary Marguerite Hannah (Associate Artistic Producer, Horizon Theatre Company) is now Vice President. FY22 Board President Freddie Ashley (Artistic Director, Actor's Express) will continue to serve, now as Secretary, and Clare Drobot (Co-Artistic Director, City Theatre Company) assumes the job of Treasurer.

National New Play Network is an alliance of professional theaters that collaborate in innovative ways to develop, produce, and extend the life of new plays. NNPN envisions a robust, equitable, and inclusive new play ecology that reflects a broad range of aesthetics, and strives to pioneer, implement, and disseminate ideas and programs that revolutionize the way theaters and audiences encounter new work.

Since its founding in 1998, National New Play Network has grown into a vital force for new work in the American theater, serving over 130 Member Theaters as well as artists and audiences around the world.

NNPN's National Showcase of New Plays, initially presented in 2002, was the Network's first program aimed at creating a new play pipeline that spanned the US. In 2004, NNPN launched the pilot of what has become its paradigm-shifting Rolling World Premiere program. As NNPN's membership, funding, and programmatic offerings have grown, innovations including season-long Residencies within Member Theaters for rising administrative leaders, two annual Commissions, and a dedicated fund for theater-makers working to develop new plays across institutions emerged. The New Play Exchange, launched in 2015, is the world's largest online library of scripts by living writers, and features unprecedented opportunities for direct connection among playwrights, readers, and producers.

NNPN's current Strategic Plan centers its commitment to Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. The Network's dedication to new plays remains the center of its work, but the future NNPN envisions is one that is robust, inclusive, and equitable for all theater-makers and audience members. nnpn.org | newplayexchange.org.