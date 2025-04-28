Natalie Joy Johnson and More to Star in New Mae West Musical Industry Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Come Up and See Me Sometime" is billed as a contemporary retelling of the life and career of the iconic stage and screen star of the golden age. The musical aims to celebrate and highlight Mae West's professional achievements and explore the ways in which she positively affected the plight of all women today. The show promises the signature Mae West sense of humor and persona on full display, as well as a glimpse of truth behind the larger-than-life celebrity.

The show's concept casts three unique actresses, with different lived experiences, to serve as narrators and guides as they experience the action and retelling of Mae West's remarkable story.

'Come Up And See Me Sometime' is conceived by Don Mongitore, and will be Directed by Kevin Smith Kirkwood. The score features tunes from Mae West's incredible catalog with arrangements by Musical Director, Drew Wutke, and a book by Mongitore and Kirkwood. New original songs are being written by Wutke and Kirkwood as well.

"Come Up and See Me Sometime" stars singular Broadway and TV actresses Natalie Joy Johnson (Lempicka, Kinky Boots), Lavon Fisher Wilson (Chicago, Newsies), and Ianne Fields Stewart (Dash & Lily, Pose) all as 'Mae West,' with Kira Helper, Kerry Flanagan, Anne Fraser Thomas, J. Cameron Barnett, Sean Steele, Brandon T. Snider, William Spinnato, and TyNia Brandon rounding out the cast.

Natalya Fisher will read stage directions with Shawn Dustin on drums. Emily Pathman will be production stage manager.

DM & Co. Productions will produce the invitation-only presentation May 9th, 2pm at Sunlight Studios in NYC.

