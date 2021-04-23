NIVA Releases Statement Addressing SBA Reopening Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Application Portal







The National Independent Venue Association has released a statement addressing grateful the Small Business Administration's reopening of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant application portal tomorrow at 12pm ET:

"Simply put, this is emergency relief that can't come too soon," said Audrey Fix Schaefer, NIVA board member and communications director. "Every single day that passes small businesses are receiving eviction notices, all the while $16 billion has been waiting for them. This is a lifeline for thousands of independent venues and promoters in big towns and in small communities across the nation. When you've had revenue losses of more than 90 percent and are in fear of going under, having the opportunity to apply for the grant is a relief, no matter what day of the week it is. We're thankful our members won't have to wait much longer.

The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (fka Save Our Stages Act) earned extensive bipartisan support and was signed into law December 27, 2020. Without SVOG, 90 percent of NIVA members said they would be forced to shutter forever, creating a mass collapse of the industry.



The SBA has provided updated materials: SVOG Application Form and SVOG User's Guide.