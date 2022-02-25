Musical Stage Company Founder and CEO Mitchell Marcus Departs After 18 Years







After 18 years at the helm of The Musical Stage Company, Founder and CEO, Mitchell Marcus has announced his departure to become the Executive Director, Site Activation & Programming for Northcrest Developments at Downsview. In this new role, Mitchell leads the process of establishing Downsview as a new destination for arts & culture programming, community events, and commercial initiatives, as part of the redevelopment of 370 acres that currently make up the Downsview Airport and hangar lands.

Since 2004, Mitchell has grown The Musical Stage Company from a start-up into the leading not-for-profit musical theatre company in Canada with a $2.8M budget, 30,000 annual attendees, and over 100 performances each year. Under his creative leadership, The Musical Stage Company transformed the Canadian musical theatre landscape, becoming an internationally respected arts institution that championed thought-provoking, contemporary musical theatre in Toronto, fostered a generation of Canadian musical theatre writers, and developed innovative community programs across the country. During his tenure, The Musical Stage Company received 105 Dora Award nominations, 23 Dora Awards, and 19 Toronto Theatre Critics' Awards. Strategically, he helped the organization grow into one of the largest independent not-for-profit theatre companies in the history of Canadian theatre, with consistently balanced budgets, a robust and passionate donor community, and national and international partnerships. These achievements were recognized with Canada's Top 40 Under 40 as well as The Leonard McHardy and John Harvey Award for Outstanding Leadership in Administration.

Mitchell's final day with The Musical Stage Company is March 18.

Learn more at https://musicalstagecompany.com/mitchell-marcus-to-depart-the-musical-stage-company/.