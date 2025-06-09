Move|NYC|'s 10th Anniversary TAKING FLIGHT GALA Will Celebrate a Decade of Supporters and Young Artists 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MOVE|NYC| Co-Founders Chanel DaSilva and Nigel Campbell and Executive Director Niya Nicholson have announced the MOVE|NYC| 10th Anniversary “Taking Flight Gala” on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 at City Winery in New York City. The Gala will be an inspiring evening of performances and community celebrating MOVE|NYC|'s incredible young artists and our supporters who champion and empower the next generation of dance. This year's honorees include: ColorCreative, Co-Founded by Issa Rae, Deniese Davis & Talitha Watkins; Shamel Pitts, Founder & Artistic Director, TRIBE; and Janel Callon, Co-Founder and CEO, Ichigo Foundation. Held at City Winery New York, 25 Eleventh Avenue, the cocktail reception will begin at 6:30p.m., followed by dinner and ceremony at 7:30p.m. and after party with a live DJ from 9:00p.m. to 10:00p.m.

MOVE|NYC| is a leading-edge New York City based arts and social justice organization whose mission is to cultivate greater diversity and equity in the dance field and beyond. In celebration of its 10th Anniversary, the Gala will be highlighted by a thrilling mashup of performances from the past decade featuring MOVE|NYC|'s Young Professionals Ensemble and alumni in the dance field today, a paddle raise, and awards ceremony. In addition, MOVE|NYC| will present the 3rd Annual Darius Barnes Award of Excellence to a graduating high school senior. Darius was a New York City Ballet Alum and founding member of MOVE|NYC|, having served on faculty as a dance educator, choreographer, mentor, audition panelist, and ambassador for the organization, and the cash award acknowledges his legacy and spirit.

Honoree Co-Chairs for MOVE|NYC|'s “Taking Flight Gala” are: Michele Ghee, Chief Content Officer of Essence; Sarah Arison, President of the Arison Arts Foundation and Board Chair of the National YoungArts Foundation, and Laurel Dumont, Philanthropy Advisor. The Guest Host for the event is Academy Award nominated Actress Danielle Brooks.

