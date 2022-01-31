Mia Pinero Will Release Debut Album “Growing Up”







Mia Pinero will release her debut album, Growing Up, a 'musical journal entry' preserving a moment unlike any other. From waiting in the wings as an understudy in the highly anticipated revival of West Side Story, to making her Broadway debut as Maria, Mia Pinero's star was on the rise, until a global pandemic landed her back in her hometown of Racine, Wisconsin.

Months of deep reflection sparked newfound realizations that evolved into stripped down interpretations of Musical theatre and Pop classics, ranging from the lyric driven brilliance of Stephen Sondheim to the soulful, boundary pushing compositions of Donald Glover. Including beloved hits such as 'The Nearness of You', 'Stop This Train', and 'Children Will Listen', Growing Up explores what it means to reconnect to your past and uncover its difficult yet hopeful complexities, leading to perhaps the most vital growth yet.

'Growing Up' features piano, mixing and arrangements by Alex Thompson, and is co-produced by Mia Pinero and Alex Thompson. The album also includes Brett Scott on engineering, mixing, and mastering with Alex Nielsen on engineering and recording the album. The album was mixed and mastered at BNB Audio in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Alex Makoto Simpson is the Album Cover Photographer, and Christopher Boudewyns the Portrait Photographer.

Growing Up Track Listing:

1. Stand Tall

2. All I've Ever Known

3. The Nearness of You

4. You're Nearer

5. Stop This Train

6. I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face

7. Children Will Listen/ No One is Alone

8. Do You Remember

9. Growing Up

Mia Pinero is a New York City based performer who recently made her Broadway debut as Maria, while understudying in Ivo van Hove's revival of West Side Story. She has performed at some of the most prestigious theaters across the country, including the Guthrie Theater, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Geva Theatre Center, and most recently at Paper Mill Playhouse in Songs For a New World, starring alongside Tony-nominee, Carolee Carmelo. She has been in a number of workshops and developmental readings in NYC, working with artists such as Tony award-winning director Thomas Kail, Tony award-winning music director Alex Lacamoire, and Drama Desk award-winning composer Jimmy Roberts. Her concert credits include venues such as Lincoln Center, the Times Center, and the Landmark Theater. On camera, Mia played Angelica in Law and Order: SVU, was featured on a CitiBank commercial where she got to eat BBQ chicken wings (a favorite), and was featured on The Today Show. She is a proud alumni of Montclair State University's Musical Theatre program, as well as Fiasco Theater's Free Training Initiative. Mia is newly engaged to the love of her life, is a proud sister, daughter, and Tia to sweet Matteo.