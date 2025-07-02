 tracking pixel
MY GHOSTS To Have Private Industry Presentation In October

Two showings will take place on Monday, October 27 (3:00 pm and 6:00 pm) OPEN JAR STUDIOS in New York City.

Jul. 02, 2025
MY GHOSTS To Have Private Industry Presentation In October Image
Laros Theatre Co. & Jay Michaels Global Communications will present a special private showing for Halloween of the new script and revised musicfor the gothic romantic musical, MY GHOSTS. Two showings will take place on Monday, October 27 (3:00 pm and 6:00 pm) OPEN JAR STUDIOS at 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor, New York City.

In this fantastical dark comedy, acclaimed author, Cab Curio, struggles to defeat his inner critics: the ghosts of Shakespeare, Marlowe, and Wilson, while seeking help from Lenore, the clocktower ghost, before his time runs out. Erica Laros, book; David Laros, Music & Lyrics; cast to be announced shortly.The event is free and by invitation only.

Erica Elsa Laros is a book writer, artist, poet, and New York Times-published obituary writer. David Laros is an international piano entertainer, musical theatre composer, director and performer.

Contact Jay Michaels at info@jaymichaelsarts.comfor further info or to RSVP 




