Lane Marsh Named Director Of Operations For Broadway's GM Foresight Theatrical







Foresight Theatrical, a leading Broadway general management company, under the supervision of partners Allan Williams, Aaron Lustbader and Mark Shacket, has named Lane Marsh as Director of Operations. Marsh, also a general manager at FST, has been with the company since its formation in 2012.

The FST partners also announced that Nick Ginsberg and Jalaina Ross have been promoted to general managers.

Foresight Theatrical is an industry leader in theatrical general management services for Broadway and touring productions. Foresight's current roster includes Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Broadway and North American tour); Funny Girl; Life of Pi; Good Night, Oscar; New York, New York; Grey House and the forthcoming Broadway or national tours of Here Lies Love, The Wiz, Girl From the North Country and Boop! The Betty Boop Musical, as well as the worldwide management of Kinky Boots. Past productions have included some of the most famous shows of all time, such as the longest-running production in Broadway history, The Phantom of the Opera, as well as Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. www.fstheatrical.com.

Lane Marsh has worked at Foresight Theatrical (previously Alan Wasser Associates) for the past 30 years, moving up the ranks from assistant company manager to general manager and now GM/Director of Operations. During his tenure he has managed Grey House starring Laurie Metcalf, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson starring Samuel L. Jackson, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Diana, Harry Connick Jr., The Prom, Escape to Margaritaville, Gigi starring Vanessa Hudgens, Million Dollar Quartet, Walking with Dinosaurs, Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me, The Boy from Oz starring Hugh Jackman, The Phantom of the Opera, Hollywood Arms, Sweet Smell of Success, Dance of Death starring Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren, Fosse, Chicago, Master Class starring Faye Dunaway, Les Misérables and Miss Saigon. Up next Lane will general manage Boop! The Betty Boop Musical. Prior to Broadway, Lane worked at The Kennedy Center in the office of the General Manager of Theatres and as company manager of Shear Madness. Originally from Illinois, Lane has a Bachelor of Science from Millikin University and a Master of Arts from the University of Illinois Springfield. Lane is a proud member of ATPAM and the Broadway League and served on the board of directors of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

Nick Ginsberg is a General Manager at Foresight Theatrical. He began his theatrical career as a director, working at theaters around the country. His first Broadway show was the associate director of the play Looped starring Valerie Harper and was soon followed by High starring Kathleen Turner and the musical Lysistrata Jones. Nick worked with Goodspeed Musicals on the inaugural year of the Johnny Mercer Writers Colony, which was created as a space for writers to have the time, space and community to develop their projects. He also continued at Goodspeed as Assistant to the Producers. Nick transitioned to Management in 2013 where he worked with Juniper Street Productions as a production assistant on a variety of projects including the Broadway productions of Beautiful: Carol King Musical and On the Town. In 2014 he joined Foresight Theatrical where he has started as an associate general manager working on development and running of various Broadway shows, including the Tony Award winning The Band's Visit, Tony Nominated The Prom and most recently Moulin Rouge! The Musical which now has productions running on Broadway, a North American Tour, London's West End, Australia, Germany, and Korea with a Japanese production upcoming. Nick recently began co-producing with his husband with their first project being the Tony Award Nominated revival of Parade starring Ben Plat and the upcoming revival of The Wiz. Nick was recently named to the board of The Education Theater Association, an international nonprofit that is dedicated to increasing opportunity and access to school theater. Nick Graduated from Webster University Conservator of Theater Arts in St. Louis and a studied abroad at Regents University in London.

Jalaina Ross joined Foresight Theatrical in 2015 and has worked on the general management team of many projects over her 8-year tenure. Select Broadway productions include New York, New York, POTUS: Or Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep him Alive, David Byrne's American Utopia, The Band's Visit, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Tuck Everlasting. Prior to her time at Foresight, Jalaina served as a Booking Agent at Off-Broadway Booking and the Director of Off-Broadway Attractions at AWA Partners, where she booked the national tours of such shows as Murder for Two, I Love Lucy Live on Stage, and The Improvised Shakespeare Company. She holds a BFA in Stage/Production Management from Emerson College. During her time in Boston, she worked as the Associate Director of Production at ArtsEmerson during their inaugural season. Jalaina is originally from Los Angeles, CA.





