The Sheen Center Will Host COME TO THE LIGHT Exhibition

The Gallery at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture will present “Come To The Light,” an exhibition of paintings by the artist Janet Hennessey Dilenschneider May 16 - June 14. The exhibition, exclusively at The Sheen Center, is free and open to the public daily from 11AM – 5PM. All artwork on exhibition is available for purchase. The Gallery at The Sheen Center is open daily from 9AM to 11PM.

For further details, visit www.SheenCenter.org/events/detail/Come-To-The-Light.

“Come To The Light” will launch with an opening reception in The Gallery on May 16th at 4:30PM.

ABOUT THE EXHIBITION

With “Come To The Light,” Janet Hennessey Dilenschneider returns to The Gallery at The Sheen Center, having previously exhibited there in 2021 and 2022. She also had five solo exhibitions in Paris and Avignon, plus she participated in two invitational art fairs, one in Paris at the Grande Palais and another in Monaco at the Grimaldi Palace.

“The world is in turmoil and I hope to offer people a respite by providing some calm with this new exhibition,” says Dilenschneider. "Living in Connecticut, I am immersed in nature and living with the beauty of lush grasses, moving blue water and ethereal sunlight. I am motivated to paint and share my passion. I strive to create a place of serenity that nature offers us. Landscape, skyscape and seascape are my means of communication. Ours is a beautiful planet and I encourage all to take good care of it.”

His Eminence Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, says "Jan Dilenschneider is a wonderful friend and I am grateful she shares her talents and treasures with us. We are fortunate that Jan's beautiful works of art will once again be on display at The Sheen Center, and encourage everyone to pay a visit and share in her vision of bringing people into the Light!”

“The Sheen Center's art gallery is the perfect place for Jan's latest show, 'Come to the Light',” says MaryLou Pagano, Executive Director, The Sheen Center for Thought and Culture. “Not only is she a dear friend of ours, Jan shares our mission of bringing joy and happiness to its patrons.”

Dilenschneider feels that her "Come To The Light" exhibition has found its ideal home at The Gallery at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture, having found inspiration in the following words from Archbishop Fulton Sheen, himself: "If we wish to have the light, we must keep the sun; if we wish to keep our forests we must keep our trees; if we wish to keep our perfumes, we must keep our flowers- and if we wish to keep our rights, then we must keep our God.”

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Janet Hennessey Dilenschneider created her first oil on canvas painting at the age of 12. At 16, her entry at the Ohio State Fair was rejected because it had no hanging wire affixed to the canvas. A kind, older gentleman came to the rescue and quickly fashioned a wire to the back. That kind man was Roy Lichtenstein, one of the world's most acclaimed artists. The watercolor won 1st Prize in the competition and Dilenschneider has been painting ever since.

Based in Connecticut, she finds much of her inspiration in the wondrous variegation of nature. Dilenschneider is an expressionist painter who has been influenced by many styles of art including impressionism. She is known for her rich palette, loose brush strokes, and luminous misty vistas. Her affinity for landscapes and the atmospheric effects of light and color create a mystery in her artwork that draws you into the unique painting. Jan has plans for several exhibitions for later in the year. She wants you to fall in love with nature all over again.

