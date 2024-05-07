The Dramatists Guild Foundation Reveals The Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program as The Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award Recipient

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dramatists Guild Foundation has announced the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program (YIPAP) as this year's recipient of The Lucille Lortel Foundation Indigenous Theatermaker Award for their work to showcase the importance of Indigenous storytelling and help develop a space for Native performers and theater artists at all levels in their careers.

“I'm so grateful to get to lead a program that centers Indigenous artists, creating a space in which Native directors, dramaturgs, playwrights, artists, and scholars are able to come together, welcoming the next generation of Native creatives into that community as well. The struggle for Indigenous peoples to be able to tell our own stories is ongoing, so hearing that YIPAP's work to uplift and empower the next generation of Native Theater artists is being honored, gives me hope that maybe things will be a little easier for the incredible next generation of Native creatives we empower, to express the full range of their artistry on all stages,” Madeline Sayet, Executive Director of YIPAP, said on behalf of the program.

Administered by the Dramatists Guild Foundation, the award is presented to an Indigenous theater institution or organization for their work and commitment to the preservation and upliftment of Indigenous theatermakers located in New York or Connecticut. In addition to the recognition, the Award comes with $20,000 to further the work of the institution or organization, thanks to the generous support of The Lucille Lortel Foundation.

YIPAP works to promote and cultivate Indigenous storytelling and performance to further authentic representation at Yale, across Indian Country, and throughout the field. Their core annual programs are geared toward both supporting and developing professional Native Theater artists, and uplifting the next generation of Native artists, by bringing them into educational, developmental, mentorship, and professional opportunities with other Native artists and scholars. YIPAP's annual programs include: The Young Native Playwrights Contest, The Misty Upham Award for Young Native Actors, and the Annual Yale New Native Play Festival, as well as artistic development opportunities throughout the year.

This award is part of DGF's long-term commitment as allies, advocates, and investors in the inclusion and celebration of the voices of dramatists of Indigenous dramatists of the First Nations.

The Indigenous Theatermaker Award was presented last night, as part of the Dramatists Guild Awards celebration on Monday, May 6th, at Sony Hall in New York City.

