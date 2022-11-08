Jay Armstrong Johnson and Johanna Moise to Star in Readings Of New Musical PSYCHE







Readings of the new musical Psyche, starring Jay Armstrong Johnson and Johanna Moise will take place on November 10th and 11th at 2pm at the DiMenna Center in Midtown Manhattan.

Eamon Foley will direct the reading at the DiMenna Center of the new musical composed by Jake Landau with book & lyrics by Emily Garber

This is the 2nd collaboration by Landau and Garber after their opera & Aeterna premiered this summer in Italy. Landau's works for the theater range from operas such as & Aeterna and the earlier Pietà to original musical theater pieces written for today's leading Broadway talents.

Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, Phantom, On the Town), Johanna Moise (Hamilton), Dan Hoy (Between the Lines, Cats National Tour), Arica Jackson (Book of Mormon, Caroline, or Change, Head Over Heels), and stars from the opera world including Elisabeth Stevens (Metropolitan Opera), Claire Leyden, Jason Detwiler, Michele Detwiler, Jordan Pitts star in the readings' cast.

Eamon Foley directs the readings, which is based on the myth Psyche and Eros. It follows a young woman worshiped for her beauty in mythic Ancient Greece who believes herself incapable of romantic desire. As she grapples with family duty and her own agency, she must decide if she is willing to give up everything for a chance at love.

Psyche blends the worlds of opera and musical theater, casting the roles of the mortals as musical theater performers and the gods as classical opera singers.

The creative team also includes dramaturg Phoebe Corde, developmental producer Lauren Weinberger, vocal consultant Andrea Delgiudice, sound designer Kevin Heard, gender and sexuality consultant Shira Helena Gitlin, assistant music director Eduardo De La Vega, and Evan Bernardin Productions as general management.

For more information on Psyche, please visit psychethemusical.com .