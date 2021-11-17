James Lapine Signs Deal With WME







BroadwayWorld has learned that director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist James Lapine has signed with WME in all areas.

Lapine has written and directed the plays Table Settings, Luck, Pluck and Virtue, The Moment When, Fran's Bed and Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing. He has written the book for and directed Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Passion and the multi-media revue Sondheim on Sondheim. He also directed Merrily We Roll Along as part of Encores! at New York City Center.

With William Finn he has collaborated on March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, later presented on Broadway as Falsettos, A New Brain, Muscle and the soon to be produced, Little Miss Sunshine which will open at 2nd Stage Theatre.

On Broadway he has also directed David Henry Hwang's Golden Child, The Diary of Anne Frank, Michel Legrand's Amour, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. He directed Jenny Allen's solo piece I Got Sick and Then I Got Better with Darren Katz.

Lapine directed the 2012 Broadway revival of Annie. He is co-producing and directing the upcoming HBO documentary Six By Sondheim, which is due to be released this winter. In the Spring of 2014 Lincoln Center Theater will produce his stage adaptation of the Moss Hart memoir, Act One.

Lapine has also directed several productions off-Broadway as well as three films. He is the recipient of three Tony Awards, five Drama Desk Awards and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2011, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.Lapine is a member of the Dramatist Guild Council and for the last twelve years has been a mentor for TDF's Open Doors Program. He is also on the board of Ars Nova Theatre. He currently lives in New York City.