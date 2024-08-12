Industry Reading Set For 5 JEWS IN A NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a successful debut with the Post Theatre Company, 5 Jews in a Near Death Experience (That shockingly has nothing to do with antisemitism!), a play by Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, will have a private industry reading in Manhattan on Monday, September 23rd at 7PM.

Set against the backdrop of an upcoming Bat Mitzvah, this comedic drama-based on a true story-unpacks the emotional layers of a family confronting a shared trauma. It's a raw, real, and unexpectedly funny exploration of how we come together as a family, when it matters most.

The Herald previously commended Goldfarb's piece for, "Exploring mental health, and how it differs from person to person." When prompted to describe the play in one word, audience members responded with, "Beautiful," "Healing," "Wholesome," "Honest," and "Refreshing." The play also celebrates Judaism and the importance of family.

The cast features Jeff Gurner* (Broadway: The Lion King), Alyssa Simon* (Off Broadway: October 7, Off West End: The Marriage of Alice B. Toklas by Gertrude Stein), Jenny Anne Hochberg* (Off Broadway: October 7, CBS "Blue Bloods"), Nathan Vincenti (Off Broadway: October 7, Lionsgate "You Can't Run Forever"), and Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb* (Off Broadway: October 7, Regional: Fiddler on the Roof/Gateway Playhouse).

The staged reading will be directed by Aliza Shane (Nothing But Thunder/Theatre for the New City, Mein Uncle/3V Theatre). Shane has received two PCTF Awards, including Outstanding Direction for her play, Are You There Zeus? It's Me, Electra.

This industry presentation is not for the public and is by invitation only.

