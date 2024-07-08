Industry Pro Newsletter: Unveiling BroadwayWorld's Trendsetters & Is the New UK Government a Boost for the Arts?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld launches its Trendsetters program to connect influencers and productions, while Garth Drabinsky's legal woes continue with a lost appeal. The Duplex's Upstairs Theater is set to reopen, and the Broadway Show League enjoys media spotlight. Regionally, Nike Doukas takes the helm at Antaeus Theatre, and Florida Studio Theatre secures essential funding despite statewide arts cuts. Internationally, SOLT and UK Theatre call for governmental support, while QPAC appoints a new Chief Executive. Additionally, the UK Labour Party proposes substantial cultural funding boosts, aiming to revitalize the arts sector.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Marketing and Communications - Virginia Repertory Theatre

The Director of Marketing & Communications (DMC) works as a key member of the senior staff. Reporting to the Managing Director, the DMC creates and leads the implementation and measurement of comprehensive marketing, communications, and public relations plans designed to achieve ticket sales revenue goals and other earned revenue, and to support and enhance the brand of Virginia Repertory Theatre.

Industry Trends

BroadwayWorld Launches Trendsetters Program

The BroadwayWorld Trendsetters program is a dynamic community that bridges the gap between theatre influencers, enthusiasts, and productions. Our mission is to amplify the magic of theatre by harnessing the power of social media and fostering vibrant word-of-mouth promotion. Currently, the Trendsetters program is actively recruiting established and new influencers in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, with plans to expand the program to additional regions in the future. More information about ways producers and presenters can engage the BroadwayWorld Trendsetters will be available soon - but contact your sales representative if you’d like to get your company on the list for access when we open the program.

Broadway/New York

PARADISE SQUARE Producer Garth Drabinsky Loses Appeal To Revive $50M Equity Lawsuit

Garth Drabinsky, the producer behind "Paradise Square," has lost his appeal to revive a $50 million lawsuit against Actors' Equity Association. The lawsuit, initially dismissed in 2023, accused the union of defamation and illegal actions by placing Drabinsky on its "Do Not Work" list. The list was a response to claims of unpaid wages and benefits during the production of "Paradise Square." Drabinsky, who has a history of legal issues, including a previous conviction for fraud, had hoped to overturn the decision but was unsuccessful.

The Duplex's Upstairs Theater Set to Reopen This Fall

The Duplex's Upstairs Theater is set to reopen this fall after an extended closure. Located in New York City's Greenwich Village, the theater has been a historic venue for emerging artists and cabaret performances. The reopening will feature a refreshed space and a lineup of new shows and events. This revival marks an exciting return for one of the city's beloved performance spaces.

Video: Broadway Show League Featured on NBC 4 New York

The Broadway Show League, a softball league comprising Broadway actors and industry professionals, was recently featured on NBC 4 New York. The segment highlighted the league's long-standing tradition of bringing together members of the Broadway community for friendly competition and camaraderie. Participants from various Broadway shows and organizations gather weekly at Central Park to play, fostering a sense of unity and providing a fun outlet away from the stage. The feature showcased interviews with players and clips of the games, emphasizing the league's importance to the theater community.

Regional

Nike Doukas Appointed New Artistic Director of Antaeus Theatre Company as Bill Brochtrup Steps Down

Nike Doukas has been named the new artistic director of Antaeus Theatre Company, succeeding Bill Brochtrup. Doukas, a seasoned actor and director, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Brochtrup, who served as artistic director for six years, will continue to be involved with the company in various capacities. Doukas aims to continue the company’s mission of fostering classical theater and nurturing new talent.



While DeSantis Cuts Arts Funding State-Wide, Florida Studio Theatre Gets $1 Million In State Funds For Workforce Housing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has cut nearly all state arts funding, affecting numerous arts organizations. Despite these cuts, Florida Studio Theatre has received $1 million in state funds specifically for workforce housing. This funding will support the development of affordable housing for the theater's artists and staff, addressing a critical need within the arts community. The grant underscores the theater’s role in providing stable housing solutions amidst broader funding reductions.

ArtNews: Ron DeSantis's Culture Grant Cuts Impact Fringe and LGBTQ+ Festivals

Governor Ron DeSantis's recent budget cuts have significantly impacted cultural grants, particularly affecting fringe and LGBTQ+ festivals in Florida. These festivals, which rely heavily on state funding, face uncertain futures due to the abrupt financial withdrawal. The cuts have sparked concern among arts advocates about the sustainability of diverse cultural programming in the state. This development highlights ongoing tensions between the state's administration and the arts community.

American Theatre: Ernie Nolan Named Unicorn Theatre Artistic Director

Ernie Nolan has been appointed as the new artistic director of Unicorn Theatre. Nolan, an accomplished director and playwright, is set to bring fresh vision and leadership to the Kansas City-based theater. He plans to focus on diverse and inclusive programming, aiming to expand the theater's reach and impact within the community. Nolan's appointment is seen as a positive step towards enhancing the theater's artistic offerings and community engagement.

International

SOLT & UK Theatre Call For Newly Elected Government to Help Theatre Sector Thrive

The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) and UK Theatre have issued a call for support from the newly elected government to help the theater sector thrive. They emphasized the need for policies and funding that support the recovery and growth of theaters across the UK. The organizations highlighted key areas requiring attention, such as arts education, regional theater funding, and initiatives to make theaters more accessible to diverse audiences. This call to action aims to ensure that the theater industry continues to be a vital part of the UK's cultural landscape.

QPAC Reveals New Chief Executive

Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) has announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive, Louise Herron. Herron, formerly the CEO of the Sydney Opera House, will take over the role later this year. She brings extensive experience in arts management and is expected to lead QPAC into a new era of growth and innovation. Herron's leadership is anticipated to strengthen QPAC's position as a premier cultural venue in Australia.

New York Times: UK Labour Party Proposes Significant Cultural Funding Boost

The UK Labour Party has proposed a significant boost in cultural funding as part of their policy platform. The plan includes increased investment in arts education, expanded support for regional theaters, and measures to improve accessibility to cultural activities. This proposal aims to address longstanding funding disparities and ensure that the arts are a central part of the UK’s post-pandemic recovery strategy. The Labour Party's commitment highlights the importance of culture in national policy discussions.

