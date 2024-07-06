Video: Broadway Show League Featured on NBC 4 New York

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Broadway Show League, the Central Park softball league featuring cast and crew from Broadway shows, was featured on NBC 4 New York. Watch the video here!

"It's very hard to find in New York City a community like this. We all have a passion for theatre, we have a passion for softball," a participant told NBC 4.

The Broadway Show League has been in operation since 1955, playing on Thursday afternoons at the Hecksher Fields in Central Park. The League is made up of people who work on Broadway and Off-Broadway shows: celebrities currently “on the boards,” and members of the casts, crews, and orchestras, as well as union teams and theatrical organizations.

For more information visit: http://broadwayshowleague.com/