Industry Pro Newsletter: Playwrights Horizons Layoffs & New Appointments: What's Next?

This week's newsletter delves into significant milestones, leadership changes, and challenges within the theater community. From the record-breaking fundraising efforts of Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip to the financial difficulties leading to layoffs at Playwrights Horizons, the stories highlight both triumphs and struggles. New leadership appointments at Playwrights Horizons and Second Stage signal strategic shifts, while a report naming New York City as the world's most traffic-congested city underscores logistical challenges. Regionally, new Managing Directors at STAGES and Creede Repertory Theatre promise fresh visions, and internationally, the RSC's first London Executive Producer aims to expand its influence. Explore these developments and their impact on the theater landscape.

Employment Opportunity

Producing Director - Art House Productions

Art House Productions seeks a Producing Director to become part of the leadership team. The Producing Director is responsible for guiding the organization’s multi-year artistic, educational, and development planning. The position will produce all major Art House programs collaborating with the Gallery Director, Associate Producer, General Manager, Program Curators, and Executive Artistic Director.

Industry Trends

BROADWAY BARES: HIT THE STRIP Raises a Record $2,259,134

Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip set a new fundraising record, raising $2,259,134 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The event featured two sold-out performances at Hammerstein Ballroom, filled with dazzling choreography and star-studded appearances, including Ariana DeBose and Ramin Karimloo. The annual burlesque extravaganza celebrated its vibrant history with a mix of risqué performances and heartfelt moments, contributing significantly to the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Broadway/New York

Layoffs Hit Playwrights Horizons, Off-Broadway Birthplace of Broadway Hit STEREOPHONIC

Playwrights Horizons has announced layoffs affecting its artistic and administrative staff due to financial challenges. The organization, known for producing the Broadway hit "STEREOPHONIC," is making these difficult decisions to ensure its long-term sustainability. The cuts will impact various departments, including the development of new works and educational programs. Playwrights Horizons remains committed to its mission of nurturing playwrights and producing innovative theater.

Playwrights Horizons Announces Casey York as Its New Managing Director

Playwrights Horizons has appointed Casey York as its new Managing Director. York, who previously held leadership roles at several prominent cultural institutions, will be responsible for overseeing the administrative and financial operations of the theater. Her appointment is part of Playwrights Horizons' ongoing efforts to strengthen its organizational structure and ensure a sustainable future. York's experience and vision are expected to bring fresh perspectives to the theater's management.

Evan Cabnet Appointed Artistic Director of Second Stage

Evan Cabnet has been named the new artistic director of Second Stage Theater. Cabnet, previously associated with Lincoln Center Theater, brings extensive experience in directing and producing to his new role. He aims to continue Second Stage's tradition of presenting bold and contemporary works while expanding its reach and artistic vision. Cabnet's leadership is anticipated to usher in a new era of innovative programming at the renowned theater company.

New York City Named the World’s Most Traffic Congested City

New York City has been declared the world’s most traffic-congested city, according to a recent report. The study highlighted the significant delays and economic impact caused by the city's traffic woes. Factors contributing to the congestion include a high volume of vehicles, ongoing construction projects, and an increase in delivery services. The report calls for urgent measures to address the traffic situation and improve mobility in the city.

Regional

American Theatre: Gwen Watkins Named STAGES Managing Director

Gwen Watkins has been appointed as the managing director of STAGES, a prominent regional theater. Watkins, who has a strong background in theater management and production, will oversee STAGES' operations and strategic initiatives. Her leadership is expected to drive the theater's growth and enhance its community engagement efforts. Watkins' appointment marks a significant milestone for STAGES as it continues to expand its artistic and educational programs.

American Theatre: Emily Van Fleet Named Creede Rep Artistic Director

Emily Van Fleet has been announced as the new artistic director of Creede Repertory Theatre. Van Fleet, an accomplished actor and director, brings a wealth of experience and a fresh vision to the theater. She plans to focus on diverse programming and increasing community outreach. Her appointment is seen as a positive step towards revitalizing the theater’s offerings and strengthening its connection with the local community.

International

The Stage: RSC Hires Despina Tsatsas as First London Executive Producer

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has appointed Despina Tsatsas as its first London Executive Producer. Tsatsas, who has a distinguished career in theater production, will lead RSC's initiatives in London, aiming to expand its presence and reach new audiences. Her role will involve overseeing productions, partnerships, and strategic planning for RSC's London operations. Tsatsas' appointment reflects RSC's commitment to broadening its impact and enhancing its London footprint.

